Seahawks and veteran edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. are working on a 1-year deal, AP source says

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and veteran edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. are working on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized.

Fowler, 31, played for the Dallas Cowboys last year and had three sacks in 17 games, starting in 11 of those.

Fowler should help Seattle replace edge rusher Boye Mafe, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. Mafe had 20 sacks in four seasons for Seattle.

Fowler was the No. 3 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2015 NFL draft. He has racked up 58.5 sacks across 10 seasons. In addition to the Jaguars and two stints with the Cowboys, Fowler has played for the Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders.

In 2024 with Washington, Fowler recorded 10.5 sacks, his second-most in a single season. He had 11.5 with the Rams in 2019.

Seahawks president of football operations John Schneider said shortly after the team decided not to select an edge rusher in this year's draft that they would consider adding a player in free agency. Fowler fits the bill of what Seattle was looking for at edge rusher, and joins an inexperienced group that includes linebackers Jared Ivey, Jamie Sheriff, Connor O'Toole and Jalan Gaines.

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