Scoring sensation Lucy Olsen transferring to Iowa. She led Villanova with 23.3 points this season

IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — Iowa added Lucy Olsen, one of the nation’s most productive scorers from last season, to fill the void in the post-Caitlin Clark era.

Olsen, a former Villanova star who entered the transfer portal, wrote on social media on Wednesday that she's joining the Hawkeyes. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 23.3 points this season to rank third among women's Division I scorers.

Clark, the NCAA Division I leading scorer among men and women, became the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday. She scored 3,951 points in her college career while leading Iowa to the NCAA Tournament final the last two seasons.

The Indiana Fever selected her with the top overall pick in the draft. Clark scored a Division I-leading 31.6 points per game this season.

Olsen averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals while helping Villanova to a 22-13 record. She earned first-team all-Big East honors and was voted the league’s most improved player. The Wildcats lost to Illinois in the championship game of the WBIT.

Olsen, an upcoming senior, has one year of eligibility left. Iowa's backcourt is losing Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and Molly Davis from a team that went 34-5 this season. Martin went to the Las Vegas Aces with the 18th overall pick in the draft.

