0 No. 8 Georgia runs past Florida again, 24-17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Georgia defeated Florida 24-17 in the SEC's Eastern Division playoff here at TIAA Bank Field Saturday evening.

No, the Bulldogs technically haven't clinched anything. But based on the way the rest of the division has played this season, Georgia should be able to get back to Atlanta and the real SEC Championship on Dec. 7.

Alabama-LSU will meet to determine the other side of the matchup next Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

It's actually not that simple, but what the No. 8 Bulldogs (7-1, 4-1 SEC) did in what was effectively an upset of the No. Gators (7-2, 4-2) has given Georgia a very manageable path to back into the league's title game.

If the Bulldogs can defeat Missouri (5-3, 2-2) next Saturday at Sanford Stadium, it will need only a win against Auburn or Texas A&M in the last two conference games to punch their ticket to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For now, Georgia is assured only of what was a third consecutive victory over the Gators in a series that has been played in the Northeast Florida city since 1933. And that had to feel extremely satisfying for the Bulldogs, who had lost at home to South Carolina in a major upset and played unimpressively in a 21-0 win over Kentucky the next time out.

This victory was dominant, though, again, not flashy. With 117 yards rushing -- to Florida's 21 -- Georgia's win marked the 14th consecutive time the team with the best running game that day prevailed. D'Andre Swift led the Bulldogs with 84 yards on 21 carries.

But the real story of this game was the work of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm on third down. The junior from Warner Robins was the main reason the Bulldogs converted 12 of 17 third downs into first downs. The biggest came with 2:25 to play on third-and-7 at Georgia's 35. A 22-yard completion to tight end Eli Wolf made sure the clock kept moving with the Gators out of timeouts.

Fromm finished with 279 yards on 20-of-30 passing and two touchdowns. It was the first game of his career that Georgia won when he attempted 30 or more passes.

It won't go down as one of the greatest plays in the storied Georgia-Florida series, but Jake Fromm's 52-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager -- set up by Fromm's excellent play fake -- was a thing of beauty both for its significance and its execution

The Gators had just cut the Bulldogs' lead to 16-10 early in the third quarter and were getting a late lift from their half of the crowd, which hadn't had much to get excited about previously. But instead of the anticipated comeback, Georgia put together a seven-play, 75-scoring drive to extend its lead. Five of the plays were Swift runs, one was a three-yard, pass-rush escape by Fromm, and then the big-whammy of Fromm to Cager.

The reception was Cager's seventh of the game and gave him 132 yards at that point, both career bests for the graduate transfer from Miami. For good measure, Fromm hit Cager with a three-yard pass for a two-point conversion that made it 24-10 with 10:01 to play. Cager had returned after missing the Bulldogs' last game with a separated shoulder.

The Gators didn't have much trouble moving the football. They did it in pretty big clips passing throughout the game. That was the case when they tried to mount a comeback to start the second half.

Big completions to tight end Kyle Pitts and other wideouts got Florida quickly to the Georgia 38 trailing 16-3 midway through the third quarter. But then a 19-yard sack by Jordan Davis and Malik Herring was followed by a delay-of-game penalty Gators, and they ended up punting the ball away from their own 40 on fourth-and-32.

It appeared that the Bulldogs had added to their lead when Swift got loose for what appeared to be 37-yard touchdown run. But Georgia's Matt Landers was called for holding on the play, and the Bulldogs ended up having to punt for only the second time all day.

That ended up being critical because Florida finally broke what had been 10-quarter streak for the Bulldogs not giving up a touchdown. After a lengthy review and an interference call against Mark Webb, Van Jefferson was determined to have caught Kyle Trask's pass for a 23-yard score. The point-after cut the Georgia lead to 16-10.

The first half was a tale of third-down conversions, with Georgia making them and Florida not.

The Bulldogs and Fromm were successful on eight of their 11 third-down situations while the Gators and Trask were 0-for-4 on third down. That allowed Georgia to carry a 13-3 advantage into the halftime locker room.

The Bulldogs very nearly made it 17-3 and 9-of-11. But Fromm’s pass in the end zone was just out of the reach of a diving Lawrence Cager in the final seconds of the second quarter. Instead, Georgia had to settle for a 37-yard Rodrigo Blankenship field goal at the 14-second mark.

After returning the ensuing kickoff to the 18, Florida took a knee to end the half. That left the Gators’ first-half possession time at 10:16. Georgia had the ball the remaining 19:44.

It was a very interesting start under cloudy skies and a 64-degree temperature that felt cooler due to an 11 miles-and-hour wind. The Gators got the opening possession and flew down the field in big chunks hitting tight end Kyle Pitts with passes out of the gate. But they started to sputter after reaching Georgia territory, twice having to call timeouts and getting flagged for a false start on third-and-inches.

The Gators ended up with fourth-and-inches at Georgia’s 40. Lining up in an empty-backfield set, Trask’s pass for Pitts was broken up on the Florida sideline by safety Richard LeCounte. The Bulldogs took over right there.

After four 3rd-down conversions on its first possession, Georgia could not convert a fifth and had to settle for 31-yard Blankenship field goal. The Bulldogs led 3-0 at the 3:58 mark, but the more important numbers on the drive were 16 plays, 7:03 consumed off the clock.

