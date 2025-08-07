NFL bans teams from giving players smelling salts, ammonia

(CNN) - The National Football League has banned teams from supplying smelling salts and ammonia to players on game days, citing safety concerns.

The ban follows a warning from the Food and Drug Administration that these inhalants have not been proven safe and could potentially mask symptoms of concussions. The NFL’s Head, Neck and Spine Committee recommended the ban based on this warning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle publicly expressed his discontent with the ban on the NFL Network, stating that he uses the substances on every offensive drive and jokingly considered retiring over the issue.

While the ban prevents teams from supplying the substances, it does not prohibit players from using them if they obtain them independently. This distinction was reported by The Washington Post, which noted that a full ban would require negotiation with the players’ association.

The players’ union has not commented on the ban.

TRENDING SPORTS STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group