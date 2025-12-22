Bijan Robinson leads Falcons to 2nd straight win, 26-19 over woeful Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bijan Robinson gained 171 yards from scrimmage and had a touchdown catch, Kirk Cousins threw two TD passes and ran for a score and the Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-19 on Sunday.

The Falcons (6-9) won for the second straight week, with both coming on the road.

Arizona’s defense made a fourth-down stop at its own 40-yard line with 2:05 left, setting up a chance to tie the game or take the lead, but Atlanta’s C.J. Henderson made a diving interception of Jacoby Brissett’s pass with 1:30 remaining to seal it.

Robinson had 92 yards receiving on seven catches, including a 13-yard touchdown, and added 76 yards rushing on 16 carries. The 23-year-old became the third player in franchise history to gain at least 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a season, joining Jamal Anderson (1998) and William Andrews (1981 and 1983).

Arizona (3-12) has lost seven straight and 12 of 13 since starting the season 2-0.

The Falcons pushed ahead 26-16 early in the fourth quarter when Cousins scored on a 1-yard run, which capped a 12-play, 66-yard drive. Arizona cut the deficit to 26-19 with 4:37 left on Chad Ryland’s 34-yard field goal, taking advantage of Cousins’ fumble at midfield.

Brissett completed 16 of 31 passes for 203 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The veteran has a 1-9 record as the Cardinals’ starter since taking over for the injured Kyler Murray in Week 6.

Arizona tight end Elijah Higgins had 91 yards receiving on seven catches.

Atlanta rallied from an early 10-point deficit to tie the game at 16-all heading into halftime. Cousins hit Kyle Pitts for an 11-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left in the second quarter. Calais Campbell, Arizona’s 39-year-old defensive end, blocked the extra-point attempt to keep the Falcons from taking the lead.

Arizona tried a 50-yard field goal to take the lead just before the break, but Ryland’s kick was no good, bouncing off the right upright.

Ryland also missed a 44-yard attempt in the third quarter wide right.

The Cardinals took a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter after Michael Wilson made a circus catch for a 32-yard touchdown. Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant and Wilson tumbled into the end zone as they fought for possession and the ball bounced between them, eventually settling between Wilson’s legs without hitting the ground.

Injuries

Cardinals: CB Max Melton (heel), LT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) and S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) were among six inactives. ... CB Garrett Williams (Achilles tendon) left in the first quarter and had to be carted off the field after the non-contact injury. ... Rookie DL Walter Nolen III (knee) was carted off in the third quarter. ... DL Josh Sweat (ankle) was hurt during the first quarter and initially returned, but was ruled out in the third quarter.

Up next

Falcons: Host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Dec. 29.

Cardinals: At Cincinnati next Sunday.

