‘An amazing ride’: Falcons great Julio Jones announces NFL retirement

ATLANTA — NFL all-time great wide receiver Julio Jones, a long-time member of the Atlanta Falcons, announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Jones made the announcement in a video posted to the Squad app, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“It was an amazing ride,” he said. “I’d like to thank my family. Through this whole process, that’s my support system. Without them, none of this would have been possible.”

He said the announcement was made on purpose for 404 Day.

“I’m making this announcement today because of the city of Atlanta,” Jones said. “Thank you, I appreciate y’all.”

He also thanked a number of teammates and coaches from throughout his career, including his time at the University of Alabama. Jones was selected sixth overall by the Falcons in 2011.

He finished his NFL career with 13,703 yards receiving over 13 seasons, including his first 10 in Atlanta. He holds the Falcons team records for receptions (848) and yards (12,896), and he is second all time in receiving touchdowns (60).

