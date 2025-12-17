Vote Atlanta Hawks to NBA All-Star Game

Which Atlanta Hawks players should play in the All-Star Game this season? You can now vote your favorite Atlanta Hawks players into the game!

Thanks in part to the team’s 15-12 records thus far this season, the Hawks have six players on the ballot. Those include Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Kristaps Porziņģis and Trae Young.

This year, fans can vote everyday now until Jan. 14, 2026.

The All-Star Game will take place in Indianapolis on Feb. 15, 2026, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

For the first time, the All-Star Game will feature three teams: two composed of U.S. players and one international roster known as the World team. The teams will compete in a round-robin tournament consisting of four 12-minute games, with each roster carrying a minimum of eight players.

Click here to vote.

Here are some notable stats from the Hawks players this season.

• Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging a career-high 20.4 points per game and is on pace to become the seventh player in NBA history to increase scoring by at least 10.0 points from one season to the next in at least his seventh season.

• Dyson Daniels is the only player in the NBA this season to be averaging at least 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals, leading all Eastern Conference players in steals per game (2.1), while ranking third amongst all Eastern Conference guards in rebounds per game (6.5) and leading East guards in offensive boards per game (2.3).

• Jalen Johnson has tallied an Eastern Conference-leading six triple-doubles this season, the most in a single season in franchise history. He secured four consecutive triple-doubles (Dec. 5, Dec. 6, Dec. 12, Dec. 14), becoming just the 12th player in NBA history to record a triple-double in at least four straight outings and the third player to do so prior to turning 24-years-old, joining Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson (4x). Johnson is one of only two players in the NBA, and the only Eastern Conference player, to average at least 22.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists this season.

• Onyeka Okongwu is averaging a career-best 16.1 points per game and is one of only three players in the NBA this season to tally 45+ three-pointers and 30+ blocked shots.

• Kristaps Porziņģis poured in his 10,000th career point on Nov. 20, becoming the fastest 7-footer (511 games) to 10,000 career points and 900 career three-pointers, surpassing Karl-Anthony Towns (545 games).

• Trae Young currently owns the third-most assists per game in NBA history (9.81) and the most total assists by any player since entering the NBA in 2018 (4,787).

