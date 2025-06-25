Atllanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks get NBA champion, All-Star in 3-team trade

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com
Kristaps Porzingis ESPN reports that the Hawks will receive Kristaps Porzingis from the Celtics, Terance Mann will go to the Nets, and the Celtics will receive Georges Niang. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — One day before the NBA Draft on Channel 2, the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly finalizing a trade with the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN reports that the Hawks will receive Kristaps Porzingis from the Celtics. Terance Mann will go to the Nets and Georges Niang will head to the Celtics to play in his home state again.

The Hawks and Celtics will also get a future second-round pick in the NBA draft, while the Nets will get Atlanta’s No. 22 pick, according to ESPN.

The Hawks still hold the No. 13 pick in Wednesday night’s draft. You can see who they select LIVE on Channel 2 starting at 8 p.m.

Porzingis arrived in Boston via trade prior to the 2024 NBA season, during which the Celtics won the league title.

The Latvian big man significantly raised Boston’s ceiling every time he stepped on the court but struggled to remain healthy, most recently dealing with a respiratory illness that severely limited him in the final stretch of the regular season and playoffs, our sister station Boston 25 reports.

The center was in the final year of his contract and was due $30 million in 2026.

Porzingis was named a NBA All-Star in 2018.

