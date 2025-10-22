Atlanta Hawks, Chase unveil new reward program for loyal fans

The Atlanta Hawks tip off a new season on Wednesday night and they want to reward their biggest fans.

The Hawks are introducing "Hawks Rewards,“ a partnership with JPMorgan Chase where fans get earn extra perks or have a chance to purchase “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences.

“Over the last five years, Chase has shown their commitment to the fans and to the city of Atlanta through numerous impactful programs and community platforms. We are eager to continue working together to uplift local communities and empower our city’s entrepreneurs in a way that it is both meaningful and impactful,” said Andrew Saltzman, the Hawks’ President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The options will include meet-and-greet opportunities, special courtside access, pregame and postgame time on the court and more. Fans can go to Section 108 and Section 217 during all Hawks games this season to learn more about the program.

The partnership also allows Chase cardholders to link their card to their account and earn points that way as well. Other perks include:

$10 Hawks Bucks (upon linking their card in the Hawks and State Farm Arena app)

Food, drink and retail discounts

Accelerated rewards with extra points on challenges in the ap

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group