WATCH: Ronald Acuña Jr. goes yard in first rehab game

Ronald Acuña Jr. didn’t waste any time getting back into the swing of the game during his first rehab assignment.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo was the only local TV reporter in North Port as Acuña played for the Braves’ Florida Coast League team on Tuesday night.

Acuña completed six innings, flashed his glove in the outfield and showed off his smile when he knocked out a home run.

Check out highlights from Alison below.

#Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. first baseball game for Braves organization since ACL surgery last year.

It’s for the FCL Braves and he looks so happy to be out there. Also, looks like running is no problem for him. #ForTheA #BravesCountry pic.twitter.com/XwZ3FrYLVH — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) May 13, 2025

Third at bat for Ronald Acuna Jr. and he goes yard. His first home run tonight. Just look at his smile!!.

IMO— he’s ready. #Braves #ForTheA #BravesCountry pic.twitter.com/Gjl8XbGfHJ — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) May 13, 2025

In case you’re wondering Acuna looks great in the outfield too. He makes the final out in this inning.

He waves to the crowd afterwards.

Acuna is having a blast out here tonight. Decent crowd too.#ForThA #Braves #BravesCountry pic.twitter.com/z8H8FYm3Yj — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) May 13, 2025

Tuesday marked the first of several rehab games that the Braves outfielder, who tore his ACL last season, will play before he returns to the majors.

Atlanta has until June 1 to recall Acuña.

