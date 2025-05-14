Atlanta Braves

WATCH: Ronald Acuña Jr. goes yard in first rehab game

Ronald Acuña Jr. didn’t waste any time getting back into the swing of the game during his first rehab assignment.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo was the only local TV reporter in North Port as Acuña played for the Braves’ Florida Coast League team on Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Acuña completed six innings, flashed his glove in the outfield and showed off his smile when he knocked out a home run.

Check out highlights from Alison below.

Tuesday marked the first of several rehab games that the Braves outfielder, who tore his ACL last season, will play before he returns to the majors.

Atlanta has until June 1 to recall Acuña.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read