Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. wins 2023 National League MVP in unanimous vote

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. accomplished something no other player in Major League Baseball history had done before this season.

On Thursday night, the Baseball Writers Association of America rewarded his historic season with the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

The Braves outfielder took home the NL MVP award in a unanimous vote over his former Atlanta teammate Freddie Freeman and Freeman’s current Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts.

In July 2021, Acuña tore his ACL and had to miss the rest of the season and the Braves World Series championship run. He spent most of 2022 trying to get back to form.

All the hard work paid off in 2023 with Acuña putting together one of the most memorable seasons with his bat and speed. He became the first player to record at least 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season, but that wasn’t enough.

A few weeks later, Acuña created the 40-70 club becoming the first player to have at least 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a single season. His final total of 73 stolen bases set a new franchise record for the Braves that Otis Nixon held.

How did Acuña stack up in other offensive categories? He finished at the top of nearly every offensive category, according to MLB stats.

149 runs scored, 217 hits, .416 on-base percentage: Led the majors

Led the majors .337 batting average: Second in the majors

Second in the majors 1.012 OPS: Second in the major, first in NL

Second in the major, first in NL .597 slugging percentage: Fourth in the majors

Fourth in the majors 106 RBI: Tied for eighth in the majors

Acuña joins the following Braves players to win the NL MVP since the BBWAA began voting: Freeman (2020), Chipper Jones (1999), Terry Pendleton (1991), Dale Murphy (1982, 1983), Hank Aaron (1957 in Milwaukee) and Bob Elliott (1947 in Boston).

Johnny Evers won the 1914 MVP with the Boston Braves.

