Braves fans get first up-close look at new City Connect jerseys

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves rolled out the red carpet as fans got their first chance to purchase the new City Connect jerseys on Thursday.

The Braves posted a sneak peak of their new look last week before the official rollout. Fans lined up at the Clubhouse Store to purchase jerseys, hats, sweatshirts, jackets and other items from the collection.

Megan Clarke and her sons, Declan and Owen, drove from Columbia, South Carolina to take in a Braves game and load up on the gear.

“They’re better than the old ones,” Declan said about the new jerseys. “He got Michael Harris II one and I got a Matt Olson jersey.”

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Atlanta’s last City Connect uniforms paid tribute to the 1970s look and legend Hank Aaron. The new City Connect uniforms are inspired by the powder blue look from the 1980s.

They also feature a patch honoring the team’s TBS Superstation days from 1973-2007.

Braves Vice President of Retail Lisa Williams says she hopes fans can feel nostalgic when they put them on.

“People my age grew up watching the Braves on Superstation,” Williams told Channel 2 Action News. “It’s that re-connection with the old to the new and hopefully memories that fans get excited about it.”

The Braves will wear the jerseys for their series against the Cleveland Guardians and every Saturday home game for the rest of the season. Williams said the clubhouse store will restock items throughout the weekend.

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