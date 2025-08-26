Atlanta Braves unveil 2026 schedule

ATLANTA — Grab your 2026 calendars, Braves fans. Major League Baseball released the official schedule for next season on Tuesday.

The Braves shared their 2026 schedule across social media. Atlanta will open the season at home on Thursday, March 26 against the Kansas City Royals.

The team’s first road trip will be out west to face the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels.

For interleague play, the Braves will host the Athletics, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Braves close out their home schedule against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Sept. 24 with the regular season finale at Miami.

Check out the full schedule below.

