J.R. Reed to return to Georgia for senior season

ATHENS, Ga. - J.R. Reed will return to Georgia for his senior season, the safety announced Sunday night.
In a Twitter post, Reed wrote “After talking with my family and Coach Smart, I have decided to come back to the University of Georgia for my last year of eligibility.”
Reed, a team captain who started all 14 games last season, had 58 tackles and two interceptions. He had eight tackles in the SEC Championship game and the Sugar Bowl.
He had 79 tackles and two interceptions in 2017. Reed transferred to Georgia after beginning his collegiate career at the University of Tulsa.
Reed’s father, Jake, spent 12 seasons in the NFL.
Underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, which takes place April 25-27 in Nashville.
On Friday, Georgia lost four seniors to the draft with Isaac Nauta, Mecole Hardman, Riley Ridley and Elijah Holyfield.
