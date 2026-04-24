Jets select Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets selected Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Bailey gives coach Aaron Glenn and the Jets a big-time pass-rushing presence for a defense that was among the NFL’s worst last season.

The pick kicks off what should be a busy early stretch for New York, which has four selections in the first 44 spots in the draft. The Jets also have the No. 16 overall selection along with the first pick in the second round Friday night (No. 33).

“I feel like this organization is trending in the right way,” Bailey said. “I’m just ready to work.”

With Las Vegas long linked to quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall, the most suspense centered on what New York would do one pick later. In the last few weeks, Bailey and Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese were most often linked to the Jets — and it was just a matter of which one they'd select, if they didn't trade the pick.

General manager Darren Mougey stayed at No. 2 and took Bailey, who’ll be expected to help boost a pass rush that ranked 31st in the NFL with only 26 sacks.

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