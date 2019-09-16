  • It's official: College GameDay is coming to Athens for Georgia-Notre Dame

    By: Courtney Martinez

    ATHENS, Ga. - It's official: ESPN College GameDay is coming to Athens this week for No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame.

    The popular college football show will make its fourth trip to Athens and the first since 2013 when Georgia defeated LSU in a nail-biter. 

    The university and ESPN have not announced details of locations for the GameDay crew, which includes former Bulldogs linebacker David Pollack and Georgia grad Maria Taylor. 

    Georgia-Notre Dame has been the hottest ticket in college football this season. The prices have been hovering around $500 on the secondary market.

    Georgia is also expanding the capacity of Sanford Stadium for the game. 

    COLLEGE GAMEDAY'S PREVIOUS VISITS TO ATHENS

    Oct. 10, 1998:

    No. 7 Georgia 3, No. 5 Tennessee 22

    Sept. 27, 2008

    No. 3 Georgia 30, No. 8 Alabama 41

    Sept. 28, 2013

    No. 9 Georgia 44, No. 6 LSU 41

