It's official: College GameDay is coming to Athens for Georgia-Notre Dame

ATHENS, Ga. - It's official: ESPN College GameDay is coming to Athens this week for No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame.
The popular college football show will make its fourth trip to Athens and the first since 2013 when Georgia defeated LSU in a nail-biter.
The university and ESPN have not announced details of locations for the GameDay crew, which includes former Bulldogs linebacker David Pollack and Georgia grad Maria Taylor.
For the first time since September of 2013 when #9 UGA beat #6 LSU 44-41.. ESPN's College Gameday will be in Athens for UGA vs Notre Dame— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 15, 2019
Georgia-Notre Dame has been the hottest ticket in college football this season. The prices have been hovering around $500 on the secondary market.
Georgia is also expanding the capacity of Sanford Stadium for the game.
COLLEGE GAMEDAY'S PREVIOUS VISITS TO ATHENS
Oct. 10, 1998:
No. 7 Georgia 3, No. 5 Tennessee 22
Sept. 27, 2008
No. 3 Georgia 30, No. 8 Alabama 41
Sept. 28, 2013
No. 9 Georgia 44, No. 6 LSU 41
