Who are the state's top quarterback, running back, receiver?

Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton, Harrison Bailey of Marietta and Jaylon Barden of Westside in Macon are the state's leading yardage producers on offense through four weeks of the season.
All three are committed to major Division I schools.
Gibbs, committed to Georgia Tech, has rushed for 829 yards. Dalton is 3-0.
Bailey, committed to Tennessee, has thrown for 1,111 yards through four games. Marietta is 3-1.
Barden, committed to Pittsburgh, has 531 yards receiving. Westside is 2-2.
Rushing
829 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton
789 - Phillip Johnson, Temple
702 - Jo'Quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)
667 - Johne'ss Davis, Athens Christian
591 - T.K. Mack, North Atlanta
589 - Raheem Gaines, Mundy's Mill
586 - Amir Harper, Shaw
584 - Justice Haynes, Blessed Trinity
560 - Malyk Walker, Washington County
554 - Demarion Owens, Sprayberry
533 - Malachi Thomas, Hart County
532 - Mason Ford, Northside (Warner Robins)
528 - Rashad Broadnax, Bainbridge
524 - Chancellor Lee-Parker, Mill Creek
514 - Javin Whatley, Rockmart
511 - Tyler Morehead, Clinch County
483 - O'Brien Barnett, Clarke Central
481 - D'Ante Tidwell, North Murray
479 - Trey Williams, Troup
471 - Jerrian Hames, Calhoun
465 - Tank Bigsby, Callaway
464 - Adam Weynand, North Oconee
463 - Hudson Spurlock, Stephens County
460 - Jaquez Williams, Redan
456 - Gary Hawkins, Screven County
456 - Keaton Mitchell, Eagle's Landing Christian
452 - Lashaun Lester, Chattooga
444 - Jeremiah Kelly, Howard
442 - Jacurri Brown, Lowndes
442 - Tyler Bride, Greater Atlanta Christian
428 - Shamarcus Poole, Washington County
426 - Chavon Wright, Cedar Grove
426 - Shaheim Bailey, Stone Mountain
422 - Michael Cox, Holy Innocents'
416 - Cedrion Brundage, Putnam County
415 - Kolin Rogers, Darlington
414 - William Stewart, Mary Persons
413 - Tony Phillips, Long County
411 - Kobe Hudson, Troup
409 - Paul Weathington, Westminster
408 - Jonah Daniel, Union County
405 - Austin Hernandez, Coahulla Creek
404 - Antonio Martin, Jr., Hughes
404 - Teondre Carter, New Manchester
403 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County
402 - Arthur Rodgers, Shiloh
395 - Andrew Carner, Jones County
385 - Dvont'e Slaton, Lithonia
383 - Nino Brown, East Jackson
383 - Jacobi Haynes, M.L. King
382 - Jerdavian Colbert, Cedar Shoals
373 - Willie Truitt III, South Gwinnett
372 - Omari Arnold, Brooks County
371 - Julian Barnes, Veterans
370 - Damazzio Harris, Jenkins
369 - Daylon Gordon, Dodge County
368 - Hunter Kautz, Ola
366 - Keith Adams Jr., Cherokee
358 - Isaiah Love, Collins Hill
355 - Cam?ron Dabney, Riverside Military
352 - Robert Allen, Swainsboro
351 - Gabe Ogle, Heritage (Ringgold)
350 - Kimani Vidal, Marietta
350 - Joseph Stellmach, Pope
349 - Ja'marquis Johnson, Berrien
344 - Ahmad Junearick, Milton
342 - K.D. Stokes, Walton
341 - Corey Mikell, Redan
338 - J.T. Fair, North Hall
337 - Ashlon Williams Jr., Aquinas
337 - Daijun Edwards, Colquitt County
336 - Dontavious Taylor, Clarkston
333 - Cam Cunningham, North Cobb
332 - Makeil Kendrick, Perry
330 - Karl Kennedy, Ola
330 - C.J. Streicher, Pickens
325 - Griffin Caldwell, Wesleyan
324 - Deondre Jackson, Stephenson
323 - Kolbi Ferguson, Lincoln County
322 - Landon Owens, Prince Avenue Christian
321 - Jaylon Mitchell, Monticello
319 - Jamie Felix, Camden County
318 - Enrico Harden, Mary Persons
316 - Gerrick Johnson, Berrien
315 - David Roberts, Harrison
313 - Aubrey Carter, Newnan
313 - Malik Harris, Riverdale
308 - Gage Leonard, Christian Heritage
308 - Connor Cigelske, Marist
307 - Hunter Chambers, Chestatee
307 - Walt Jackson, Tift County
306 - Phalon Daniels, Riverdale
Passing
1,111 - Harrison Bailey, Marietta
1,077 - Hunter Costlow, Jones County
1,065 - Dalton Miller, Etowah
968 - Isaac Ward, Clarke Central
938 - Max Rigby, Houston County
934 - Victor Dixon Jr., Westside (Macon)
916 - Clete Cooper, East Hall
913 - Beau Lark, Northview
908 - Lonnie Ratliff IV, Duluth
883 - Jaycee Harden, Colquitt County
880 - Santino Gaudreau, North Springs
854 - Nathan Payne, Mountain View
839 - Octavious Griffin, Columbia
825 - Kyle Bird, North Paulding
820 - Christian Charles, Chestatee
785 - Tate Rodemaker, Valdosta
767 - Matt Williams, Sandy Creek
750 - A.J. Swann, Cherokee
736 - Blaine McAllister, Lovett
735 - Blake Kytle, Mount Vernon Presbyterian
731 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County
725 - Quayde Hawkins, Bainbridge
722 - Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian
719 - Austin Seymour, South Paulding
707 - Shaheim Bailey, Stone Mountain
701 - Gavin Hall, Harrison
688 - J. Ben Hayes, White County
684 - Ryte Woodruff, Habersham Central
684 - Kyle Durham, South Forsyth
668 - Michael Maginnis, Newnan
665 - Davis Ledoyen, Dunwoody
640 - Kobe Hudson, Troup
637 - Pierson Allison, Union County
635 - Mike Wright, Woodward Academy
628 - Adam Sowder, Southeast Whitfield
623 - Colten Gauthier, Hebron Christian
621 - Cooper Corey, Harris County
619 - Logan Watson, Camden County
614 - Bubba Chandler, North Oconee
613 - Jalen Addie, Warner Robins
606 - Ronnie Baker, Thomasville
589 - Carlos Del Rio, McEachern
588 - A.J. Mathis, West Laurens
585 - J.R. Martin, North Gwinnett
582 - Kade Youmans, Swainsboro
578 - Hunter Kautz, Ola
578 - Trice McCannon, Marion County
573 - Jaylen Smith, Chattahoochee
571 - Kyle Toole, Lee County
570 - Darshaveious Foster, Griffin
561 - A.J. Wilkerson, Coffee
560 - Cameron Hopkins, Westover
556 - Skylar Adams, Central Gwinnett
551 - Blake Hembree, Alexander
543 - Rion White, Southwest DeKalb
540 - Peyton Rich, Lambert
536 - Brody Rhodes, Creekview
532 - Samuel Horn, Collins Hill
529 - Kendrick Patterson, Pelham
528 - Quentavious Hunter, Mitchell County
524 - Taylor Jackson, South Effingham
514 - Jake Davis, Upson-Lee
505 - Joe Slott, South Forsyth
505 - Austin Smith, Cedar Grove
504 - Willie Truitt III, South Gwinnett
502 - Tee Webb, Cartersville
Receiving
531 - Jaylon Barden, Westside (Macon)
530 - Arik Gilbert, Marietta
519 - Nono Mack, Clarke Central
496 - Jaiden Jones, Duluth
494 - Neriyan Brown, North Springs
443 - Seth Pressley, Chestatee
440 - Maleek Wooten, Jones County
436 - Jackson Manns, Etowah
425 - Parker Self, South Paulding
388 - Jontavis Robertson, Jones County
379 - Cameron Schurr, South Forsyth
366 - Zac Dyer, Prince Avenue Christian
361 - Donsay Brown, Stone Mountain
352 - Colby Cruz, South Forsyth
339 - Travis Buchanan, Northview
337 - Devin Leon McGlockton, South Forsyth
334 - Tyler Eith, Dunwoody
331 - Josh Downs, North Gwinnett
325 - Asante Das, Allatoona
324 - Ricky White, Marietta
320 - Joshua Pickett, Habersham Central
319 - Tailique Williams, Harris County
314 - Austin Simmons, Riverwood
313 - Donnovan Moorer, Hebron Christian
311 - Andrew Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian
310 - Dalen Cobb, Washington-Wilkes
309 - Daejon Reynolds, Central Gwinnett
306 - William Hemsley, Columbia
304 - Marques Owens, Harrison
299 - Brent Carr, West Laurens
292 - Aquil Muhammad, Southwest DeKalb
290 - Brayden Collett, Greenbrier
284 - Tanner Bentley, North Paulding
283 - Tommy Wright, Cedar Grove
280 - Mon Prather, East Hall
280 - Logan Johnson, Prince Avenue Christian
280 - Janiran Bonner, Cedar Grove
274 - Ricardo Johnson, Thomasville
269 - Quanard Arnold, Newnan
262 - Michael Ryan, Bainbridge
260 - Khalil Roach, Lithonia
253 - Jaylen Suggs, Coffee
253 - Parker Wroble, Mill Creek
252 - Ethan Dirrim, Creekview
252 - Markevious Kelley, Marion County
251 - Caleb Carter, Chestatee
251 - Antoine Greene, Mundy's Mill
249 - Jordan Palmer, Chattahoochee
247 - Dalton Pearson, Johns Creek
244 - Sirad Bryant, Crisp County
242 - Hunter Noland, Dalton
242 - Dequan'dre Moore, M.L. King
240 - Braxton Hicks, Rabun County
240 - Colter Long, Southeast Whitfield
238 - Cohutta Hyde, Fannin County
235 - Zy Varner, Troup
234 - Rahnell Jackson, Mountain View
234 - Garrett Spikes, Mountain View
231 - Braxton Johnson, Bainbridge
231 - Chauncey Magwood, Lee County
230 - Lemeke Brockington, Colquitt County
230 - Kyle Morlock, Union County
230 - Landon Burrell, North Murray
228 - Jaylen Mills, Houston County
227 - Tre Mason, North Atlanta
226 - Gamarion Carter, Stephens County
226 - Max Tumblin, North Oconee
225 - Myron Carthen, Mitchell County
