  • Who are the state's top quarterback, running back, receiver?

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton, Harrison Bailey of Marietta and Jaylon Barden of Westside in Macon are the state's leading yardage producers on offense through four weeks of the season.

    All three are committed to major Division I schools. 

    Gibbs, committed to Georgia Tech, has rushed for 829 yards. Dalton is 3-0. 

    Bailey, committed to Tennessee, has thrown for 1,111 yards through four games. Marietta is 3-1. 

    Barden, committed to Pittsburgh, has 531 yards receiving. Westside is 2-2. 

    Rushing 

    829 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton 

    789 - Phillip Johnson, Temple 

    702 - Jo'Quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta) 

    667 - Johne'ss Davis, Athens Christian 

    591 - T.K. Mack, North Atlanta 

    589 - Raheem Gaines, Mundy's Mill 

    586 - Amir Harper, Shaw 

    584 - Justice Haynes, Blessed Trinity 

    560 - Malyk Walker, Washington County 

    554 - Demarion Owens, Sprayberry 

    533 - Malachi Thomas, Hart County 

    532 - Mason Ford, Northside (Warner Robins) 

    528 - Rashad Broadnax, Bainbridge 

    524 - Chancellor Lee-Parker, Mill Creek 

    514 - Javin Whatley, Rockmart 

    511 - Tyler Morehead, Clinch County 

    483 - O'Brien Barnett, Clarke Central 

    481 - D'Ante Tidwell, North Murray 

    479 - Trey Williams, Troup 

    471 - Jerrian Hames, Calhoun 

    465 - Tank Bigsby, Callaway 

    464 - Adam Weynand, North Oconee 

    463 - Hudson Spurlock, Stephens County 

    460 - Jaquez Williams, Redan 

    456 - Gary Hawkins, Screven County 

    456 - Keaton Mitchell, Eagle's Landing Christian 

    452 - Lashaun Lester, Chattooga 

    444 - Jeremiah Kelly, Howard 

    442 - Jacurri Brown, Lowndes 

    442 - Tyler Bride, Greater Atlanta Christian 

    428 - Shamarcus Poole, Washington County 

    426 - Chavon Wright, Cedar Grove 

    426 - Shaheim Bailey, Stone Mountain 

    422 - Michael Cox, Holy Innocents' 

    416 - Cedrion Brundage, Putnam County 

    415 - Kolin Rogers, Darlington 

    414 - William Stewart, Mary Persons 

    413 - Tony Phillips, Long County 

    411 - Kobe Hudson, Troup 

    409 - Paul Weathington, Westminster 

    408 - Jonah Daniel, Union County 

    405 - Austin Hernandez, Coahulla Creek 

    404 - Antonio Martin, Jr., Hughes 

    404 - Teondre Carter, New Manchester 

    403 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County 

    402 - Arthur Rodgers, Shiloh 

    395 - Andrew Carner, Jones County 

    385 - Dvont'e Slaton, Lithonia 

    383 - Nino Brown, East Jackson 

    383 - Jacobi Haynes, M.L. King 

    382 - Jerdavian Colbert, Cedar Shoals 

    373 - Willie Truitt III, South Gwinnett 

    372 - Omari Arnold, Brooks County 

    371 - Julian Barnes, Veterans 

    370 - Damazzio Harris, Jenkins 

    369 - Daylon Gordon, Dodge County 

    368 - Hunter Kautz, Ola 

    366 - Keith Adams Jr., Cherokee 

    358 - Isaiah Love, Collins Hill 

    355 - Cam?ron Dabney, Riverside Military 

    352 - Robert Allen, Swainsboro 

    351 - Gabe Ogle, Heritage (Ringgold) 

    350 - Kimani Vidal, Marietta 

    350 - Joseph Stellmach, Pope 

    349 - Ja'marquis Johnson, Berrien 

    344 - Ahmad Junearick, Milton 

    342 - K.D. Stokes, Walton 

    341 - Corey Mikell, Redan 

    338 - J.T. Fair, North Hall 

    337 - Ashlon Williams Jr., Aquinas 

    337 - Daijun Edwards, Colquitt County 

    336 - Dontavious Taylor, Clarkston 

    333 - Cam Cunningham, North Cobb 

    332 - Makeil Kendrick, Perry 

    330 - Karl Kennedy, Ola 

    330 - C.J. Streicher, Pickens 

    325 - Griffin Caldwell, Wesleyan 

    324 - Deondre Jackson, Stephenson 

    323 - Kolbi Ferguson, Lincoln County 

    322 - Landon Owens, Prince Avenue Christian 

    321 - Jaylon Mitchell, Monticello 

    319 - Jamie Felix, Camden County 

    318 - Enrico Harden, Mary Persons 

    316 - Gerrick Johnson, Berrien 

    315 - David Roberts, Harrison 

    313 - Aubrey Carter, Newnan 

    313 - Malik Harris, Riverdale 

    308 - Gage Leonard, Christian Heritage 

    308 - Connor Cigelske, Marist 

    307 - Hunter Chambers, Chestatee 

    307 - Walt Jackson, Tift County 

    306 - Phalon Daniels, Riverdale 

    Passing 

    1,111 - Harrison Bailey, Marietta 

    1,077 - Hunter Costlow, Jones County 

    1,065 - Dalton Miller, Etowah 

    968 - Isaac Ward, Clarke Central 

    938 - Max Rigby, Houston County 

    934 - Victor Dixon Jr., Westside (Macon) 

    916 - Clete Cooper, East Hall 

    913 - Beau Lark, Northview 

    908 - Lonnie Ratliff IV, Duluth 

    883 - Jaycee Harden, Colquitt County 

    880 - Santino Gaudreau, North Springs 

    854 - Nathan Payne, Mountain View 

    839 - Octavious Griffin, Columbia 

    825 - Kyle Bird, North Paulding 

    820 - Christian Charles, Chestatee 

    785 - Tate Rodemaker, Valdosta 

    767 - Matt Williams, Sandy Creek 

    750 - A.J. Swann, Cherokee 

    736 - Blaine McAllister, Lovett 

    735 - Blake Kytle, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 

    731 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County 

    725 - Quayde Hawkins, Bainbridge 

    722 - Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian 

    719 - Austin Seymour, South Paulding 

    707 - Shaheim Bailey, Stone Mountain 

    701 - Gavin Hall, Harrison 

    688 - J. Ben Hayes, White County 

    684 - Ryte Woodruff, Habersham Central 

    684 - Kyle Durham, South Forsyth 

    668 - Michael Maginnis, Newnan 

    665 - Davis Ledoyen, Dunwoody 

    640 - Kobe Hudson, Troup 

    637 - Pierson Allison, Union County 

    635 - Mike Wright, Woodward Academy 

    628 - Adam Sowder, Southeast Whitfield 

    623 - Colten Gauthier, Hebron Christian 

    621 - Cooper Corey, Harris County 

    619 - Logan Watson, Camden County 

    614 - Bubba Chandler, North Oconee 

    613 - Jalen Addie, Warner Robins 

    606 - Ronnie Baker, Thomasville 

    589 - Carlos Del Rio, McEachern 

    588 - A.J. Mathis, West Laurens 

    585 - J.R. Martin, North Gwinnett 

    582 - Kade Youmans, Swainsboro 

    578 - Hunter Kautz, Ola 

    578 - Trice McCannon, Marion County 

    573 - Jaylen Smith, Chattahoochee 

    571 - Kyle Toole, Lee County 

    570 - Darshaveious Foster, Griffin 

    561 - A.J. Wilkerson, Coffee 

    560 - Cameron Hopkins, Westover 

    556 - Skylar Adams, Central Gwinnett 

    551 - Blake Hembree, Alexander 

    543 - Rion White, Southwest DeKalb 

    540 - Peyton Rich, Lambert 

    536 - Brody Rhodes, Creekview 

    532 - Samuel Horn, Collins Hill 

    529 - Kendrick Patterson, Pelham 

    528 - Quentavious Hunter, Mitchell County 

    524 - Taylor Jackson, South Effingham 

    514 - Jake Davis, Upson-Lee 

    505 - Joe Slott, South Forsyth 

    505 - Austin Smith, Cedar Grove 

    504 - Willie Truitt III, South Gwinnett 

    502 - Tee Webb, Cartersville 

    Receiving 

    531 - Jaylon Barden, Westside (Macon) 

    530 - Arik Gilbert, Marietta 

    519 - Nono Mack, Clarke Central 

    496 - Jaiden Jones, Duluth 

    494 - Neriyan Brown, North Springs 

    443 - Seth Pressley, Chestatee 

    440 - Maleek Wooten, Jones County 

    436 - Jackson Manns, Etowah 

    425 - Parker Self, South Paulding 

    388 - Jontavis Robertson, Jones County 

    379 - Cameron Schurr, South Forsyth 

    366 - Zac Dyer, Prince Avenue Christian 

    361 - Donsay Brown, Stone Mountain 

    352 - Colby Cruz, South Forsyth 

    339 - Travis Buchanan, Northview 

    337 - Devin Leon McGlockton, South Forsyth 

    334 - Tyler Eith, Dunwoody 

    331 - Josh Downs, North Gwinnett 

    325 - Asante Das, Allatoona 

    324 - Ricky White, Marietta 

    320 - Joshua Pickett, Habersham Central 

    319 - Tailique Williams, Harris County 

    314 - Austin Simmons, Riverwood 

    313 - Donnovan Moorer, Hebron Christian 

    311 - Andrew Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 

    310 - Dalen Cobb, Washington-Wilkes 

    309 - Daejon Reynolds, Central Gwinnett 

    306 - William Hemsley, Columbia 

    304 - Marques Owens, Harrison 

    299 - Brent Carr, West Laurens 

    292 - Aquil Muhammad, Southwest DeKalb 

    290 - Brayden Collett, Greenbrier 

    284 - Tanner Bentley, North Paulding 

    283 - Tommy Wright, Cedar Grove 

    280 - Mon Prather, East Hall 

    280 - Logan Johnson, Prince Avenue Christian 

    280 - Janiran Bonner, Cedar Grove 

    274 - Ricardo Johnson, Thomasville 

    269 - Quanard Arnold, Newnan 

    262 - Michael Ryan, Bainbridge 

    260 - Khalil Roach, Lithonia 

    253 - Jaylen Suggs, Coffee 

    253 - Parker Wroble, Mill Creek 

    252 - Ethan Dirrim, Creekview 

    252 - Markevious Kelley, Marion County 

    251 - Caleb Carter, Chestatee 

    251 - Antoine Greene, Mundy's Mill 

    249 - Jordan Palmer, Chattahoochee 

    247 - Dalton Pearson, Johns Creek 

    244 - Sirad Bryant, Crisp County 

    242 - Hunter Noland, Dalton 

    242 - Dequan'dre Moore, M.L. King 

    240 - Braxton Hicks, Rabun County 

    240 - Colter Long, Southeast Whitfield 

    238 - Cohutta Hyde, Fannin County 

    235 - Zy Varner, Troup 

    234 - Rahnell Jackson, Mountain View 

    234 - Garrett Spikes, Mountain View 

    231 - Braxton Johnson, Bainbridge 

    231 - Chauncey Magwood, Lee County 

    230 - Lemeke Brockington, Colquitt County 

    230 - Kyle Morlock, Union County 

    230 - Landon Burrell, North Murray 

    228 - Jaylen Mills, Houston County 

    227 - Tre Mason, North Atlanta 

    226 - Gamarion Carter, Stephens County 

    226 - Max Tumblin, North Oconee 

    225 - Myron Carthen, Mitchell County 

