LIVE FOOTBALL: Watch Game of the Week right now

Sports Zone Friday is live at the Game of the Week, Dawson County vs. Denmark.
Watch it live right now. Get live scores all night: http://2wsb.tv/hsfootball
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
Sports Zone Friday is live at the Game of the Week, Dawson County vs. Denmark.
Watch it live right now. Get live scores all night: http://2wsb.tv/hsfootball
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}