Scholar Athlete picked up Ivy League offer while winning 'Fortnite'

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - High school football kicks off across Georgia Friday night, and that means the return of "Sports Zone Friday." The 11:20 p.m. show on WSB-TV highlights the top games, outstanding players, high school bands and biggest hits each Friday night.
The show also spotlights some of the best student-athletes from the area. This week's Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete is Johns Creek's Nate Hope.
The class of 2019 running back enters his senior year with the goals of being a leader for the Gladiators, fulfilling his role as captain and to winning a state championship ring.
Hope enters his senior year with a number of scholarship offers to continue his football playing career. Army was the first school to offer. Then came the other service academies, and it wasn't long after he started getting calls from the Ivy League.
And one of those scholarship offers came while he was playing "Fortnite" with a teammate.
Tonight's scholar athlete picked up an Ivy League scholarship offer while playing @FortniteGame! Naturally, he got a duo dub with a teammate too!— WSB-TV Sports Zone (@WSBTVsports) August 17, 2018
Meet @jcgladiators @nathaniel_hope who is committed to @DartFootball
More: https://t.co/4HwybwBrJj@Aaron_jchs19 pic.twitter.com/1D1XOMiNIo
Hope narrowed down his selection to Yale and Dartmouth and ultimately decided that Hanover, New Hampshire was the place for him. He committed to play for Dartmouth.
Hope carries a 3.8 grade-point average and plans to study engineering in school. He hopes to combine an engineering degree with some kind of focus on football when his playing days are done.
Catch more of Hope's story tonight at 11:20 on WSB-TV.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}