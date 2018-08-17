0 Rome beats Marietta in game featuring 2 of state's best teams

ROME, Ga. - As two-time defending Class AAAAA champions, the No. 1 ranked Rome Wolves are used to leaning on their defense for victories. On Thursday in the Day 1 nightcap of of the 27th annual Corky Kell Classic, they won with offense, defeating AAAAAAA’s No. 6 Marietta Blue Devils 51-41 at Barron Stadium.

For the Wolves (1-0), it was the most points they’ve allowed since 2014, when they surrendered 63 points in a losing effort. With the win on Thursday, they extended their win streak to 28 games. Rome’s last loss was to Kell, 33-30, on Sept. 9, 2016.

Wolves quarterback Knox Kadum completed 13 of his 19 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns and running back Jamious Griffin — who is committed to N.C. State — had 162 yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns, adding a fourth score on a reception.

“We knew it was going to be a big offensive game,” said Kadum, who holds 10 mid-major offers. “We’ve got a young defense and this was a great opportunity to see where they were. I think, personally, we did a good job — we knew what a high-powered offense they have. They’ve got playmakers. Offensively for us, we executed at a high level. We could have done some things better but overall it’s a great win and a great way to start the season.”

The Wolves outdueled the Blue Devils (0-1), who got a monster game out of four-star quarterback Harrison Bailey — the No. 4-ranked class of ‘20 pro-style quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite rankings — who was 36-of-51 passing for 443 yards and six touchdowns. His four-star receiver, Tennessee commit Ramel Keyton, had 14 catches for 191 yards and four touchdowns. Five-star Arik Gilbert, ranked as the No. 1 athlete for the class of ‘20, had 14 catches for 170 yards at a touchdown.

The Wolves opened a 37-13 lead toward the end of the first half thanks to 30 second quarter points, capped by Griffin’s 10-yard scoring run with 49 seconds left. But Marietta’s Rashun Bass returned the ensuing kickoff 40 yards to midfield, and a 15-yard Rome face mask penalty gave the Blue Devils the ball on the Wolves 35 with 41 seconds remaining. On fourth-and-20 from the Rome 32, Bailey found Taji Johnson in the end zone with no time on the clock and a 2-point conversion pulled them to within 37-21 at halftime.

The Blue Devils then scored the first points of the second half on Keyton’s 34-yard touchdown reception to bring the score to 37-27.

Rome and Marietta would then exchange touchdowns, with the Wolves and Blue Devils each scoring two, the last coming from Marietta on Gilbert’s 4-yard reception, which brought the score to its final margin with 6:48 remaining.

Marietta had two chances to get closer to Rome’s lead, but turned the ball over on a fumble inside the Wolves’ 10 with 4:41 remaining, and fumbled again on the Wolves 2 with 37 seconds remaining.

Kadum added 89 yards on 15 carries and Xavier Roberts had seven catches for 144 yards and two scores for the Wolves. Defensively, Octaveous Askew had seven tackles and a forced fumble to lead the defense.

Marrietta got eight tackles from Bass and seven from Peter Warrick.

Rome 7 30 7 7 - 51

Marietta 7 14 13 7 - 41

M - Ramel Keyton 61 pass from Harrison Bailey (Cooper Kipp kick)

R - Xavier Roberts 11 run (Alonzo Rodriquez kick)

R - Jamious Griffin 12 run (Rodriquez kick)

R - Griffin 16 pass from Knox Kadum (Rodriquez kick)

M - Keyton 18 pass from Bailey (kick failed)

R - Roberts 47 pass from Kadum (Rodriquez kick)

R - Team safety

R - Griffin 10 run (Rodriquez kick)

M - Taji Johnson 32 pass from Bailey (Arik Gilbert pass from Bailey)

M - Keyton 34 yd pass from Bailey (pass failed)

R - Roberts 47 pass from Kadum (Rodriquez kick)

M - Keyton 4 pass from Bailey (Kipp kick)

R - Griffin 3 run (Rodriquez kick)

M - Gilbert 4 pass from Bailey (Kipp kick)

