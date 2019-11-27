North Fulton head football coach steps down

Jacob Nichols, who led Alpharetta to 46 wins and two region titles over six seasons, has stepped down.
Alpharetta reached the playoffs five times under Nichols, and his 2014 and 2017 teams won region titles. Alpharetta was 7-4 this season and finished second in Region 7-AAAAAA to Johns Creek.
Nichols had been on Alpharetta's staff since 2010 and was offensive coordinator in 2012, when current NFL player Joshua Dobbs was the team's quarterback. Nichols was a member of Parkview's 1997 state-championship team as a player.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}