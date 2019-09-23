0 How the top 10 high school football teams fared this week

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Grayson (4-0)

Last week: Beat Westlake 35-21. Grayson trailed 14-7 at halftime but scored three touchdowns in the third quarter. Lafayette Gurvin rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns and had a fourth TD receiving. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (3-1)

2. (2) Lowndes (5-0)

Last week: Beat Miami Northwestern, Fla. 48-21. Lowndes led 35-7 at halftime, held Northwestern to minus-12 yards rushing and routed a team that entered ranked No. 22 nationally in MaxPreps' Xcellent 25. Northwestern was Florida's Class 6A champion last season. Lowndes QB Jacurri Brown rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Gary Osby rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. DE Davis Thomas had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (5-0)

3. (3) McEachern (4-0)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 30-14. McEachern led 30-0 in the third quarter, and Collins Hill got most of its 220 yards in the fourth quarter. Jordon Simmons rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries. Next: Oct. 4 vs. East Coweta (1-3)

4. (4) Marietta (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Edgewater, Fla. (5-0)

5. (5) Colquitt County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 31-14. Jaycee Harden passed for 332 yards and four touchdowns, three to Lemeke Brockington. Warner Robins keyed on RB Daijun Edwards, who was held to 26 yards on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Grayson (4-0)

6. (6) Hillgrove (4-0)

Last week: Beat Etowah 27-24. Jose Chaires kicked a 27-yard field goal in overtime after Reuben Lowery got a hand on Etowah's field-goal attempt in the first OT possession. Hillgrove forced four turnovers and took a 17-7 lead in the third quarter when Jourdan Smith returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown. Garrett Wilds rushed for 86 yards, and Matthew McCravy passed for 242. Next: Friday at South Forsyth (3-1)

7. (7) Milton (2-2)

Last week: Beat Roswell 16-12. Milton was outgained 293-180 in total yards but took a 10-0 first-half lead and never trailed. Jack Rhodes intercepted a pass in the end zone with 26 seconds left when Roswell faced a fourth-and-8 from the Milton 19. QB Devin Farrell rushed for 69 yards on 11 carries and was 3-for-3 passing for 30 yards. Next: Friday vs. Parkview (2-1)

8. (8) Parkview (2-1)

Last week: Beat Tift County 20-7. Cody Brown, held to less than 10 yards rushing in the first half, finished with 142, and his 92-yard run in the fourth quarter put the game away. Nolan McCord kicked a 50-yard field goal. Next: Friday at Milton (2-2)

9. (9) North Gwinnett (3-1)

Last week: Beat Walton 35-0. Devin Crosby rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Walton was shut out for the first time since 2014 and just the third time this decade. Next: Friday at Discovery (1-3)

10. (10) Archer (3-1)

Last week: Beat Norcross 31-0. Archer led 10-0 at halftime, then scored three third-quarter touchdowns and shut out Norcross for the second consecutive season. Archer rushed for 190 yards with no player over 70. Next: Friday at Buford (4-0)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Valdosta (5-0)

Last week: Beat Beaufort, S.C. 44-7. Tate Rodemaker was 17-of-25 passing for 378 yards and five touchdowns, two each to Tarrell Roberts and Javonte Sherman. Next: Friday at Lowndes (5-0)

2. (2) Dacula (4-0)

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 49-28. Trenton Jones rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns, and Dacula had more than 450 yards rushing. Dacula pulled away after Central had tied the game 28-28 midway in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Rockdale County (4-0)

3. (3) Coffee (5-0)

Last week: Beat Miller Grove 45-0. A.J. Wilkerson was 12-of-19 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Godby, Fla. (2-3)

4. (4) Harrison (5-0)

Last week: Beat Sprayberry 42-7. Harrison scored on its first six possessions. Gavin Hall passed for 119 yards, all in the first half. James Ziglor rushed for 126 yards, all in the second half. Next: Friday vs. Dalton (4-0)

5. (6) Lee County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Southwest 56-6. Lee County led 42-0 in the first quarter. Preston Simmons scored four touchdowns, and Kyle Toole was 8-of-9 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Thomson (2-2)

6. (7) Allatoona (3-1)

Last week: Beat South Cobb 41-20. Allatoona led 41-7 at halftime. Dante Marshall was 10-of-16 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Jackson had five catches for 98 yards. Jude Kelley kicked a 55-yard field goal. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Sprayberry (2-2)

7. (9) Dalton (4-0)

Last week: Beat Creekview 42-19. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 316 yards and six touchdowns on 24 carries and became the state's first 1,000-yard rusher. He now has 1,144 yards with 23 touchdowns in four games. Dalton attempted only two passes. Next: Friday at Harrison (5-0)

8. (8) Lanier (4-0)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 23-20. Taj Barnes rushed for 201 yards on 23 carries. Phillip Webb returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown. Clarke was held to two field goals on drives after having first-and-goal from the 3 and the 4. Next: Friday vs. Lambert (0-4)

9. (NR) Glynn Academy (2-1)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 47-35. Glynn Academy had 307 yards rushing, 131 by Nolan Grant and 102 by Caden Hutchinson. Glynn controlled the second half after leading only 17-14 at intermission. Next: Friday vs. Ware County (2-2)

10. (5) Houston County (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Veterans 7-2. Veterans scored the game's only touchdown on a 28-yard pass from Blake Etheridge to Jalon Shine on the opening drive of the second half. Houston County had two drives into the red zone but failed to score. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Warner Robins (3-1)

Out: No. 10 Northside-Warner Robins (3-2)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Buford (4-0)

Last week: Beat Newton 42-14. Buford led 14-7 at halftime, preserving the lead with a goal-line stand, then scored all 28 points in the second half. Elijah Turner rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Jarvis Evans Jr. was 7-of-12 passing for 139 yards and three touchdowns. DE Jackson Powell had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Archer (3-1)

2. (3) Carrollton (4-0)

Last week: Beat Rome 24-20. Carrollton led 17-3 in the first half, trailed 20-17 in the final minute and won with Austin Waldrop's 20-yard TD reception from Myles Morris with 20 seconds left. Aided by two 15-yard penalties against Rome, Carrollton drove 80 yards in four plays for the game-winner. Chaz Chambliss had nine solo tackles, 4.5 for losses, and 2.5 sacks. Next: Friday at East Paulding (0-3)

3. (2) Bainbridge (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Crisp County (3-2)

4. (5) Jones County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Stockbridge 45-6. Hunter Costlow was 10-of-17 passing for 273 yards and four touchdowns playing primarily the first half. Jontavis Robertson had four receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Jones County forced five turnovers. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Locust Grove (0-5)

5. (6) Dutchtown (5-0)

Last week: Beat Union Grove 27-6. Javorri Mack rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Dutchtown led 13-6 at halftime. Next: Oct. 4 at Woodland-Stockbridge (1-4)

6. (4) Warner Robins (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 31-14. Warner Robins had 415 yards of total offense and shut down all-state RB Daijun Edwards but was blitzed by Colquitt's passing game. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (3-2)

7. (8) Stockbridge (4-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle's Landing 28-14. Stockbridge trailed 14-13 entering the fourth quarter but got a 43-yard TD run by Isaiah Johnson at the end of a 97-yard drive and then a 39-yard TD run from QB Jevon McDonald. Next: Friday vs. Columbia (1-3)

8. (7) Rome (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Carrollton 24-20. Ahijah Blackwell rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, but Rome was 11-of-33 passing with four sacks. Blackwell's 21-yard TD run gave Rome a 20-17 lead with 55 seconds left, but Carrollton rallied, aided by two Rome penalties. Next: Friday at Cass (3-1)

9. (NR) Griffin (4-0)

Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 47-7. Darshavious Foster was 16-of-27 passing for 183 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Jamoi Mayes and Terrell Jester, and rushed for 78 yards on four carries. Aalijah King rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Next: Friday vs. Whitewater (0-4)

10. (10) Kell (3-1)

Last week: Beat East Paulding 45-0. Corbin LaFrance passed for 268 yards and five touchdowns. Kell led 31-0 at halftime. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Paulding County (2-2)

Out: No. 9 Wayne County (2-1)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Cartersville (4-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee 28-7. Tee Webb was 8-of-13 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Quante Jennings rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Cartersville led 21-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Cedartown (1-3)

2. (2) Marist (4-0)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 30-0. Marist held St. Pius to 107 total yards and posted its third shutout of the season. Connor Cigelske was 7-of-9 passing for 169 yards and touchdowns to three receivers. Derek McDonald had three receptions for 104 yards. Next: Friday vs. White County (3-1)

3. (4) Woodward Academy (4-0)

Last week: Beat McDonough 47-7. Aaron Washington intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown. Alan Wright returned a punt for a touchdown. Mike Wright was 11-of-14 passing for 153 yards. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Druid Hills (2-2)

4. (5) Blessed Trinity (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at West Hall (0-4)

5. (6) Sandy Creek (4-0)

Last week: Beat Starr's Mill 28-10. Matt Williams was 13-of-21 passing for 214 yards. Rashad Amos rushed for 85 yards. Next: Oct. 4 at Troup (3-1)

6. (7) Cairo (3-1)

Last week: Beat Hardaway 21-7. Robert Matthew Peters was 8-of-10 passing for 72 yards and rushed for 73 yards. Tay Solomon rushed for 81 yards on 16 carries. Next: Friday vs. Westover (4-0)

7. (8) Flowery Branch (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Gainesville (2-2)

8. (9) Burke County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Evans 37-17. QB Juan'Ya Dove scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns after Evans had pulled within 21-17. Burke had 283 yards rushing and 24 first downs. Next: Friday at Effingham County (1-3)

9. (3) Troup (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Callaway 56-45. Kobe Hudson rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries but was only 10-of-25 passing. Trey Williams rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Troup got down 40-14 and couldn't recover. Next: Friday at Chapel Hill (3-1)

10. (NR) North Oconee (5-0)

Last week: Beat Franklin County 35-14. Bubba Chandler was 10-of-16 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns. North Oconee held Franklin County to 10 first downs and less than 200 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Walnut Grove (0-4)

Out: No. 10 West Laurens (3-1)

Class AAA

1. (1) Peach County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Mary Persons 44-13. Sergio Allen had a big game with 11 tackles, two for losses, a QB hurry, a pass breakup and a touchdown on a 63-yard reception at tight end. Next: Friday vs. Kendrick (1-3)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lovett (3-1)

3. (4) Pierce County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Bradford, Fla. 10-0. Pierce County got its second shutout of the season and eighth in two years. Next: Friday vs. South Effingham (4-0)

4. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-1)

Last week: Beat Thomson 38-19. GAC trailed 19-10 with 2:24 left in the third quarter after Thomson returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Tyler Bride scored on runs of 76 and 64 yards to give the lead back to GAC, which scored the game's final 28 points. Next: Friday at East Hall (1-3)

5. (6) Hart County (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jackson County (2-2)

6. (7) Appling County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Cook 21-14. Appling led 14-0 entering the fourth quarter, surrendered two Cook touchdowns in regulation, then won in overtime. Appling had 207 yards rushing with no player over 60 and was 1-of-2 passing. Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (2-1)

7. (9) Crisp County (3-2)

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 24-21. Connor Richmond kicked a 19-yard field goal with 2:15 left to break a 21-21 tie. South Gwinnett drove to the Crisp 10-yard line, but a penalty on a play in which South Gwinnett attempted to spike the ball allowed the remaining seconds to run off the clock. Marquise Palmer rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown on 33 carries. Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge (4-0)

8. (8) Lovett (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (2-2)

9. (10) Liberty County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cross Creek 54-0. Dionte Bowens was 11-of-16 passing for 220 yards and four touchdowns, two to Anthony Parker. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Hill (1-2)

10. (NR) Jefferson (2-1)

Last week: Beat Gainesville 41-7. Malaki Starks had 146 yards from scrimmage on six touches and scored three touchdowns. Jefferson had 435 yards of total offense, 310 rushing. Next: Friday at East Jackson (3-1)

Out: No. 3 Calhoun (3-1)

Class AA

1. (1) Rockmart (4-0)

Last week: Beat Armuchee 61-0. Javin Whatley was 8-of-9 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Jojo Haynes scored touchdowns on returns of a blocked kick, kickoff and punt. Next: Friday vs. Dade County (0-4)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (2-1)

Last week: Beat Therrell 43-6. Marcus Carroll rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries. Next: Friday vs. McNair (0-4)

3. (3) Callaway (3-1)

Last week: Beat Troup 56-45. Callaway took a 40-15 first-half lead. Demetrius Coleman was 12-of-23 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Antinez Blount had five receptions for 137 yards. Charlie Dixon rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Tank Bigsby, limited by injury, rushed for 47 yards on six carries. Next: Thursday vs. Temple (3-1)

4. (4) Dublin (3-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 49-35. JaQues Evans rushed for 181 yards on 20 carries, and his 49-yard TD run with 1:29 left put the game away after Dublin recovered an onside kick. Zion Kemp rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Marcus Adams rushed for 115 yards on 13 carries and caught a 63-yard TD pass. Next: Friday at East Laurens (1-3)

5. (5) Rabun County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Putnam County 55-8. Brody Jarrard rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Gunner Stockton was 11-of-22 passing for 185 yards and four touchdowns, two to Sutton Jones. Next: Friday at Monticello (0-4)

6. (8) Swainsboro (3-1)

Last week: Beat Washington County 27-7. Robert Allen rushed for 125 yards on 18 carries, and Kade Youmans threw for two touchdowns and ran for two. Youmans was 15-of-28 passing for 241 yards. Cedric Seabrough had eight catches for 114 yards. Next: Oct. 4 at Metter (3-1)

7. (9) Fitzgerald (4-1)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 30-27. Alex Martinez kicked a 49-yard field goal as time expired to win it. Chance Gamble had two TD receptions. Next: Oct. 4 at Worth County (2-3)

8. (7) Brooks County (1-3)

Last week: Lost to Dublin 49-35. Brooks led 21-7 in the first half and was tied 28-28 entering the fourth quarter but was outraced from there. Ni'Tavion Burrus was 17-of-28 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards. Raquan Manning had six receptions for 102 yards. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (4-0)

9. (6) Washington County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Swainsboro 27-7. Washington County fell behind 21-7 in the first half and never got back in the game. Next: Oct. 4 vs. East Laurens (1-3)

10. (10) Douglass (4-0)

Last week: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 40-28. De'Andre Watson rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. Quintavious Lockett ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Next: Friday vs. Therrell (1-3)

Class A (Private)

1. (2) Athens Academy (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Towns County (0-4)

2. (10) Holy Innocents' (4-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle's Landing Christian 42-41. Holy Innocents' trailed 28-14 in the third quarter, took a 35-28 lead in the fourth but was pushed to overtime and won after ELCA missed an extra point on the first possession. Michael Cox rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries. QB Michael Davis rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. Holy Innocents' attempted one pass. It was incomplete. Next: Friday at Wesleyan (4-0)

3. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Holy Innocents' 42-41. Keaton Mitchell had 194 yards rushing, 356 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. His 73-yard reception in the final two minutes of regulation forced overtime. Next: Friday at Trinity Christian (4-0)

4. (3) Darlington (4-0)

Last week: Beat Gordon Lee 57-6. Griffin Brewster was 13-of-17 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Kolin Rogers rushed for 76 yards on 13 carries. Cade Brock forced a fumble that Tate Ratledge returned 25 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Mount Zion-Carroll (1-3)

5. (4) Wesleyan (4-0)

Last week: Beat Our Lady of Mercy 51-7. J.C. French was 11-of-14 passing for 163 yards and threw TD passes to five receivers in the first half as the Wolves went up 44-0. Next: Friday vs. Holy Innocents' (4-0)

6. (5) Prince Avenue Christian (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Riverside Military (2-1)

7. (6) Aquinas (4-0)

Last week: Beat Lincoln County 10-7. A.J. Williams rushed for 83 yards on 13 carries and scored on a 29-yard run early in the fourth quarter for the final margin. Darius Stone rushed for 7 yards on 18 carries. Next: Oct. 4 at Georgia Military (2-2)

8. (7) Fellowship Christian (4-0)

Last week: Beat Stratford Academy 42-14. Murphy Reeves rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Eli Hildebrandt scored on three short TD runs and threw a TD pass. Next: Friday vs. Mount Paran Christian (2-0)

9. (8) North Cobb Christian (4-0)

Last week: Beat Trion 24-0. North Cobb Christian took a 14-0 lead into halftime after an 11-play, 78-yard drive (Ryan Pruitt TD on 16-yard run) and a three-play, 66-yard drive (Pruitt TD on 46-yard reception). North Cobb ended Trion's best scoring threat on Levi Brown's third-quarter interception after a 15-play drive. Next: Friday vs. Bowdon (3-0)

10. (9) Calvary Day (2-1)

Last week: Beat Treutlen 42-6. Greg Daniel rushed for 180 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Friday at McIntosh County Academy (1-2)

Class A (Public)

1. (2) Irwin County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Clinch County 14-0. Irwin scored on Gabriel Benyard's 78-yard run in the second quarter and JyQuez Marshall's 70-yard fumble return in the fourth. Irwin intercepted three of Clinch's four passing attempts, and the other fell incomplete. Irwin had 225 yards rushing and led in total yards 303-165. Next: Friday vs. Telfair County (2-2)

2. (1) Clinch County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Irwin County 14-0. Clinch was shut out for the first time since 2013. Tyler Morehead rushed for 80 yards on 24 carries. Next: Friday vs. Wilcox County (4-0)

3. (3) Pelham (4-0)

Last week: Beat Terrell County 46-6. Pelham allowed a first-half touchdown for the first time this season but rolled to its 14th consecutive regular-season victory. Next: Friday at Miller County (1-3)

4. (5) Mitchell County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Baconton Charter 53-7. Quantavious Hunter threw four TD passes and had 165 yards passing and 86 rushing. Next: Friday vs. Stewart County (1-3)

5. (4) Marion County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Bleckley County 43-28. Brandon Thomas had 122 yards receiving and 64 rushing, but Marion lost to an unranked AA opponent. Next: Friday at Manchester (2-1)

6. (6) Commerce (3-1)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 46-9. Commerce scored 30 points in the first quarter, during which the Tigers scored two safeties and got a touchdown on an interception return by Elijah Burns. Next: Friday vs. Madison County (3-2)

7. (8) Bowdon (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at North Cobb Christian (4-0)

8. (9) Wilcox County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 41-0. Noah Hollingsworth was 9-of-11 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 153 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. Martez Thrower rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown on eight carries. Next: Friday at Clinch County (3-1)

9. (7) Trion (3-1)

Last week: Lost to North Cobb Christian 24-0. Trion had 255 yards of total offense but couldn't get into the end zone. One 15-play drive ended with an interception. Rob Brown rushed for 97 yards. Next: Friday at Gordon Lee (2-2)

10. (NR) Lincoln County (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Aquinas 10-7. Kolbi Ferguson rushed for 167 yards and one touchdown. Lincoln County moved into the rankings despite a loss to a ranked team. Lincoln also lost 10-7 to Abbeville, the No. 1 team in South Carolina's Class AA. Next: Friday at Warren County (2-2)

Out: No. 10 Johnson County (2-1)

