0 Georgia high school football state rankings

Excepting Lee County, the defending champion, Class AAAAAAA has been the most temperamental classification. That was the case again Friday, when No. 2 Coffee, No. 3 Harrison and No. 9 Mays lost to lower-ranked teams.

Those are the 20th, 21st and 22nd AAAAAA teams to lose while ranked this season. Class AAAAA has seen its ranked teams only 11 times.

Northside-Warner Robins knocked off Coffee 30-20 and is now No. 3 despite three losses to ranked lower-classification teams (Peach County, Jones County, Warner Robins), all by eight points or less.

But in beating 2017 state runner-up Coffee, which dropped to No. 7, Northside is the one of only two

AAAAAA teams with a victory over another ranked team in the classification. The other is Creekview, which has beaten No. 8 Sequoyah and No. 9 Allatoona and rose this week to No. 2, the highest ever for a Cherokee County school.

Valdsosta is No. 4 despite three losses, all against top-10 teams from the highest classification. Northside, Valdosta, Lee County and Coffee are all in Region 1, which gets even hotter this week as Northside plays Lee County while Valdosta plays Coffee.

Douglas County, which defeated Mays 23-8, moved up four spots to No. 6, Douglas County’s only loss was 17-0 to No. 7 Hillgrove of Class AAAAAAA.

New in the rankings is Allatoona, which defeated Harrison 23-7. Allatoona was No. 6 in preseason but dropped out after starting 0-2 with losses to No. 3 Cartersville of AAAA and Creekview.

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Colquitt County (7-0)

2. (2) Walton (6-0)

3. (3) Parkview (6-0)

4. (4) Grayson (4-2)

5. (5) Archer (5-1)

6. (6) North Gwinnett (5-2)

7. (9) Hillgrove (6-0)

8. (10) Lowndes (6-1)

9. (NR) Marietta (2-4)

10. (NR) Tift County (5-2)

Out: No. 7 McEachern, No. 8 Wheeler

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (6-0)

2. (4) Creekview (6-0)

3. (6) Northside-Warner Robins (4-3)

4. (5) Valdosta (4-3)

5. (7) Tucker (5-2)

6. (10) Douglas County (6-1)

7. (2) Coffee (6-1)

8. (8) Sequoyah (5-1)

9. (NR) Allatoona (4-2)

10. (NR) Stephenson (5-1)

Out: No. 3 Harrison, No. 9 Mays

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (7-0)

2. (2) Buford (5-2)

3. (3) Stockbridge (7-0)

4. (6) Warner Robins (6-1)

5. (5) Carrollton (6-1)

6. (9) Dutchtown (7-0)

7. (4) Jones County (6-1)

8. (8) Ware County (4-2)

9. (7) Wayne County (7-0)

10. (10) Southwest DeKalb (6-0)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (6-0)

2. (2) Mary Persons (7-0)

3. (3) St. Pius (6-1)

4. (4) Cartersville (7-0)

5. (5) Troup (6-0)

6. (6) Marist (6-1)

7. (10) Eastside (6-0)

8. (7) Burke County (5-2)

9. (8) Flowery Branch (6-0)

10. (NR) Ridgeland (4-2)

Out: No. 10 Woodward Academy

Class AAA

1. (1) Calhoun (6-0)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (6-1)

3. (3) Monroe Area (7-0)

4. (4) Peach County (4-2)

5. (5) Westminster (4-2)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-2)

7. (7) Benedictine (5-1)

8. (8) Jefferson (6-1)

9. (10) Dawson County (6-1)

10. (9) Pace Academy (4-3)

Class AA

1. (1) Hapeville Charter (6-0)

2. (2) Callaway (6-1)

3. (3) Rockmart (7-0)

4. (4) Bremen (5-1)

5. (6) Rabun County (5-1)

6. (8) Washington County (6-0)

7. (9) Vidalia (6-0)

8. (10) Brooks County (5-2)

9. (NR) Dublin (6-1)

10. (7) Thomasville (4-3)

Out: No. 5 Dodge County

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (6-1)

2. (2) Athens Academy (6-0)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1)

4. (5) Fellowship Christian (6-0)

5. (6) Aquinas (6-0)

6. (7) George Walton Academy (6-1)

7. (9) Savannah Christian (5-1)

8. (8) Mount Paran Christian (4-2)

9. (4) Calvary Day (5-1)

10. (10) Darlington (5-1)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Irwin County (6-0)

2. (2) Clinch County (5-1)

3. (3) Commerce (6-0)

4. (4) Pelham (6-0)

5. (5) Marion County (7-0)

6. (6) Charlton County (4-2)

7. (7) Mount Zion (6-1)

8. (8) Schley County (5-1)

9. (9) Mitchell County (5-1)

10. (10) Dooly County (3-3)

