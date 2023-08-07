Which Game should WSB-TV cover as Ingles Game of the Week?

Which game do you want WSB-TV and wsbtv.com cover? Every week during the high school football season, WSB-TV will be on campus for the Sports Zone Game of the Week presented by Ingles.

The Sports Zone crew will be on-campus of the winning game on Friday during the 4-7 p.m. news. The game will also be featured Friday night at 11 p.m.

Voting is determined by Twitter retweets and Instagram likes. The game with the most retweets and Instagram likes combines wins. Check our WSB-TV Sports on Twitter for this week’s candidates. Voting ends Wednesday at noon.

WSB-TV is NOT showing the game live. It will be our featured game that week and possibly include live previews from the stadium at 4, 5 and 6 p.m., a forecast for the game itself and mentions on various newscasts. The game will lead our high school football coverage during the 11:20 p.m. Sports Zone Friday show and we’ll interview the player of the game for use on TV.













