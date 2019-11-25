2 more high school football coaches resign

Todd Wofford, who guided some of the state's most prolific passing teams during his 10 seasons as head coach at Central Gwinnett, resigned on Friday. Central Gwinnett was 4-7 this season.
Central wide receiver Daejon Reynolds led the state in receiving yards through the regular season with 1,262. Quarterback Skylar Adams was second in passing with 2,621. Previous Central quarterbacks Emmanuel Westmoreland and Jarren Williams passed for more than 7,000 yards in their careers under Wofford.
Central's record was 46-61 under Wofford's guidance.
Estes leaves Social Circle after six seasons
Chad Estes has stepped down at Social Circle after six seasons. His teams were 16-44 at the Class AA school. Social Circle had lost 26 consecutive games when Estes got the job in 2014. Estes previously coached at Salem and Mundy's Mill.
