Georgia Tech women's basketball coach placed on leave

Georgia Tech announced Wednesday that women's basketball coach MaChelle Joseph has been placed on leave effective immediately.
Assistant coach Mark Simons will take over as head coach starting with the Yellow Jackets game against Miami Thursday.
"As it is a pending personnel matter, Georgia Tech will have no further comment at this time," the school said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.
Joseph has been with the Yellow Jackets program since 2001. She was promoted from assistant to head coach in 2003.
Georgia Tech is currently 17-10 overall and 7-7 in conference play.
