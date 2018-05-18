  • Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm's fishing trip ends with a stop to hospital

    By: Wilton Jackson

    Updated:

    It is evident that Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm has a love for fishing.

     

    Home is where the Hawgs are 🎣 shoutout to my grandad’s awesome filming skills

    A post shared by Jake Fromm (@jake_fromm11) on

     

    However, Fromm would have never thought he would get injured in the process.

    The Warner Robbins, Georgia, native posted to his Instagram story Thursday night that he got a fishing lure stuck in his leg. 

    Fromm finished finished his freshman season, throwing for 2,173 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions and leading the Bulldogs to a SEC Championship victory, Rose Bowl victory and a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship. 
     

