It is evident that Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm has a love for fishing.
However, Fromm would have never thought he would get injured in the process.
The Warner Robbins, Georgia, native posted to his Instagram story Thursday night that he got a fishing lure stuck in his leg.
Fromm finished finished his freshman season, throwing for 2,173 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions and leading the Bulldogs to a SEC Championship victory, Rose Bowl victory and a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}