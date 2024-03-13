The Gathering at South Forsyth selects group that manages Las Vegas, LA arenas to help develop arena

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The businessman behind the proposal to build a new arena in Forsyth County and his group have selected a development partner for the arena if it gets built.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein first told you last year about Vernon Krause’s plan to build The Gathering at South Forsyth mixed-used development, which would include an 18,000+-seat arena with the NHL in mind.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, Krause Sports and Entertainment Group announced that it is partnering with ASM Global for the design and planning of the arena.

The company currently manages dozens of arenas, including Las Vegas Golden Knights’ T-Mobile Arena and the Los Angeles Kings’ Crypto.com Arena.

“ASM Global’s unparalleled track record in top-tier venue management aligns perfectly with our goal of pursuing an NHL franchise for North Georgia. Metro Atlanta’s passionate sports culture, economic strength and continued population growth makes it an ideal market for a professional hockey team,” Krause said. “We envision The Gathering at South Forsyth as the premier entertainment hub for North Georgia, and selecting ASM Global as our operating partner reinforces our commitment to excellence. We trust their ability to deliver exceptional experiences to fans and elevate the cultural landscape of Forsyth County.”

The Gathering at South Forsyth’s development team will hold a meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Lanier Technical College for the community to hear more about the proposal and ask questions.

RELATED STORIES:

Krause Sports and Entertainment Group’s announcement of an arena development partner comes a day after a different group said they also are trying to bring a NHL team back to metro Atlanta.

Former NHL forward and current Atlanta Gladiators co-owner Anson Carter announced that he and the Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment have formally initiated the expansion process for a team to play in the North Point area of Alpharetta.

Carter described Alpharetta Sports and & Entertainment Group as a “hockey-first ownership team.” The ASE Group also is partnering with New York Life, a Fortune 100 company, for a potential mixed-use development.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

New arena proposed for Forsyth County won’t get county funds without a pro hockey team

©2023 Cox Media Group