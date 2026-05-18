FIFA signs another World Cup sponsor deal with the gambling industry

GENEVA — FIFA added another gambling industry sponsor to the 2026 World Cup on Monday, signing Greece-based betting brand Betano to a regional deal covering Europe and South America.

Betano was the World Cup’s first-ever betting sponsor four years ago when parent company Kaizen Gaming signed a Europe-only deal for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The value was not given for the new deal covering the 104-game tournament being played across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11.

"Since we first partnered with Betano four years ago, we have seen a genuine commitment to sporting integrity, bringing fans closer to our game and finding new, engaging ways to entertain them," FIFA chief business officer Romy Gai said in a statement.

FIFA deepened its ties to betting and gambling with two other deals this year for a World Cup that is expected to earn more than $11 billion revenue for the soccer body.

Predictions market newcomer ADI Predictstreet signed as a top-tier World Cup partner last month in a deal reportedly worth $150 million. The Abu Dhabi-backed company had been founded the previous week in March and one day later got a gambling license in the British overseas territory Gibraltar, Norwegian magazine Josimar reported.

In January, FIFA announced a deal with data provider Stats Perform that will let some online betting operators livestream World Cup games. The agreement also gave exclusive betting rights to thousands of games worldwide organized by national soccer bodies and streamed live by FIFA.

FIFA has completed the commercial deals while its code of ethics formally prohibits players, officials and agents from taking part in “either directly or indirectly, betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions related to football matches or competitions.”

Betano also partnered with European soccer body UEFA to sponsor the men’s 2024 European Championship. The betting brand also sponsors the Europa League and pays to be on the jersey of English club Aston Villa which plays in the competition’s final on Wednesday.

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