Falcons training camp dates set, several practices open to public

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Falcons will open training camp on July 27, the team announced on Friday.
The camp will run through Aug. 4 with selected dates open to the public.
The team reports on Thursday, July 26.
Practices are open to the public on Friday, July 27; Saturday, July 28; Monday, July 30; Wednesday, Aug. 1; Thursday, Aug. 2; Friday, Aug. 3; Saturday, Aug. 4.
TRENDING STORIES:
Gates will open to the public at 8:20 a.m. for all of the open practices, with the practices set to start at 9:20 a.m.
The Falcons open the exhibition season against the New York Jets on Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium.
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}