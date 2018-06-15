  • Falcons training camp dates set, several practices open to public

    By: D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Falcons will open training camp on July 27, the team announced on Friday.

    The camp will run through Aug. 4 with selected dates open to the public.

    The team reports on Thursday, July 26. 

    Practices are open to the public on Friday, July 27; Saturday, July 28; Monday, July 30; Wednesday, Aug. 1; Thursday, Aug. 2; Friday, Aug. 3; Saturday, Aug. 4.

    Gates will open to the public at 8:20 a.m. for all of the open practices, with the practices set to start at 9:20 a.m. 

    The Falcons open the exhibition season against the New York Jets on Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium.

