Falcons starting safety out for season with knee injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Falcons starting safety Keanu Neal is out for the remainder of the season because of a knee injury, the Falcons said Friday afternoon.
The injury happened during Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Neal, 23, left the field after an injury during the first half. He later went back in, but left the game for good during the third quarter.
Keanu Neal will be out for the season.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 7, 2018
Second-year safety Damontae Kazee replaced him for the night.
The Falcons lost to the Eagles 18-12.
After the game, head coach Dan Quinn initially said that Neal's injury didn't "appear serious.
#Falcons coach Dan Quinn said last night that safety Keanu Neal’s knee “doesn’t appear serious.” He’s getting an MRI on it just to be sure, I’m told.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2018
ESPN reported Friday afternoon that Neal tore his ACL.
Big blow: Falcons S Keanu Neal tore his ACL and is out for the season, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2018
Neal was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2017 season and has played in 31 games since joining the Falcons as a first-round draft selection in 2016. He has totaled 220 tackles (154 solo) with one interception, 15 passes defensed and eight forced fumbles, according to the team.
