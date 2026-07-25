Sports

Delle Donne, Austin and high schooler Banks spark Washington to Shooting Stars title

By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
WNBA All Star Basketball WNBA All Star Angel Reese shoots during practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty/AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press

CHICAGO — Elena Delle Donne, Shakira Austin and high schooler Jezelle Banks led team Washington to the Shooting Stars championship at WNBA All-Star on Friday night.

The trio scored 31 points to edge Seattle's three in the finals, with Banks hitting two of the 4-point shots from just inside halfcourt to put the team over the top.

Seattle had 24 points to finish as runner-up after missing all of the team's 4-point shots.

This was the first year that the contest was conducted. A skills competition was done in previous All-Star weekends. The format was a two-round, timed shooting competition in which teams had 70 seconds to score as many points as possible from seven shooting locations around the court. The competition featured shots ranging from a layup to the 4-pointer.

Washington had the highest score in the preliminary round, posting 35 points. Once again, Banks hit 4-point shots to help her team reach the championship round.

Seattle’s squad needed to beat the 20 points that the Detroit/Dallas team put up to advance to the finals. High schooler Tatianna Griffin hit two of the 4-point shots to help Seattle reach the finals. Minnesota finished in fourth with 19 points with a team of Courtney Williams, Rebbekah Brunson and Ryan Carter.

Detroit/Dallas had former Shock great Deanna Nolan, Wings All-Star Jessica Shepard and high schooler Morghan Reckley.

Each shooting stars winner received $15,000. Each competitor, not including the high school players, will receive $7,500. Last year, the winners of the skills contest each received $2,575 from the WNBA.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read