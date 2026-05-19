Dahlin's third-period goal sends Sabres-Canadiens' 2nd-round series Game 7 to OT tied 2-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rasmus Dahlin scored 6:27 into the third period to tie the game at 2-2, and the Buffalo Sabres overcame a two-goal deficit to force overtime against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night.

Jordan Greenway also scored for Buffalo and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 20 shots through three periods.

Phillip Danault and Zachary Bolduc scored first-period goals for the Canadiens. Jakub Dobes made 32 saves, including foiling rookie Konsta Helenius set up alone in front with 8:03 remaining.

The winner advances to the Eastern Conference finals, where they'll face the well-rested Hurricanes in a series set to open at Carolina on Thursday. The Hurricanes have swept each of their first two series, and been off since a 3-2 overtime win against Philadelphia on May 9.

Owen Power set up Dahlin's tying goal by driving toward the net before feeding a pass down low to Dahlin, who snapped a shot into the open side, with Dobes late getting across to his right.

The Canadiens entered 12-0 when leading by two or more goals in a playoff Game 7. And they're seeking to win a second seventh game this postseason after a 2-1 first-round series-clinching win at Tampa Bay on May 3.

The Sabres forced the decisive game by rallying from a 3-1 deficit in an 8-3 win at Montreal on Saturday. With a win, Buffalo would join the 1950 Red Wings in becoming the second NHL team to overcome multigoal deficits in Games 6 and 7 of a series. Detroit did so against the Rangers in the Stanley Cup Final.

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