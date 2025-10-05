Concepcion has 2 TD catches to lead No. 6 Texas A&M past Mississippi State, 31-9

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — KC Concepcion caught two touchdown passes and No. 6 Texas A&M dominated on defense for a second consecutive week, beating Mississippi State 31-9 on Saturday.

The Aggies improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2016. They are 2-0 in the SEC.

The Bulldogs, still aiming for their first SEC victory in coach Jeff Lebby’s two seasons, held a 3-0 lead for most of the first half. The slow-starting Aggies finally got on the scoreboard with 1:51 remaining in the second quarter on a 34-yard touchdown reception by Concepcion.

Concepcion caught Marcel Reed’s pinpoint pass at the 5-yard line and then carried Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones into the end zone on one of the day’s most impressive plays.

The Aggies added a touchdown late in the third quarter Concepcion’s 2-yard reception to increase their lead to 14-3. They limited the Bulldogs (4-2, 0-2) to a lone fourth-quarter touchdown following the early field goal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Texas A&M limited Auburn and MSU to a combined 1 for 23 on third-down conversions in its two SEC games. Mario Craver, who transferred from MSU in December, finished with six catches for 80 yards, both game highs.

The takeaway

Mississippi State

The Bulldogs lost their 14th consecutive SEC game dating to 2023 and prior to Lebby’s arrival, but can take some heart in limiting A&M’s offense to a lone touchdown for nearly three quarters.

Texas A&M

The Aggies entered the contest as one of the nation’s most penalized teams, prompting second-year coach Mike Elko to joke this week he was going to start a “Cabo Fund” with penalized A&M players helping fund A&M coaches’ vacation to Mexico.

The Aggies followed with seven penalties in the first half against MSU a week after collecting 13 total against Auburn, but cleaned up their act in the second half with two over the final two quarters.

Poll implications

The Aggies likely will stay around sixth in the AP poll following the weekend’s action.

Up next

Mississippi State: At Florida on Oct. 18.

Texas A&M: Hosts Florida next Saturday night.

___

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group