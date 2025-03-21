UGA men fall to Gonzaga 89-68 in first round of NCAA Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. — The University of Georgia men’s basketball team fell to the Gonzaga Bulldogs 89-68 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was a slow start for the Georgia Bulldogs (20-13, 8-10 SEC) with their first basket coming at the 15:50 mark.

At that point, the Zags (26-8, 14-4 WCC) were up 13-2. UGA did not score again until close to the 11 minute mark and by that time, Gonzaga was up 27-3 in the first half.

Sophomore guard Asa Newell scored 20 points to lead the way for UGA, while sophomore guard Silas Demary Jr. scored 15, guard Blue Cain and freshman center Somto Cyril each finished with 10 points.

While it is not the result head coach Mike White wanted, he expressed how proud he was of his team, the milestones they reached this season and the foundation they have laid for the future of the program.

“At the end of the day, I just told our guys, this is my favorite group that I’ve been around as a whole in terms of people,” White said. “We’ve just got a really special thing going with our culture, with our connectivity. These guys have accomplished a ton, and they should be proud. And they’ve laid a foundation.”

