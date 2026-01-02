SUGAR BOWL: UGA leads Ole Miss 21-12 at the half

NEW ORLEANS — No. 3 Georgia came back from behind on No. 6 Mississippi to lead at the half in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sugar Bowl on Thursday night.

The Dawgs lead 21 to 12 against Ole Miss, with all of UGA’s scoring coming in the second quarter.

This game marks the first time these longtime SEC foes have met in a postseason game or played twice in the same season.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2’s Luke Hetrick have been reporting live from New Orleans all week on the Dawgs preparing for the rematch.

The winner moves on to a CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8 against No. 10 Miami, who defeated No. 2 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

