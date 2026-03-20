Support starts at home for UGA basketball star Jeremiah Wilkinson

ATHENS, Ga. — Seryena Muhammad-Wilkinson and her husband DJ smile ear to ear, wearing their custom hoodies and t-shirts, when talking about their son, UGA basketball star Jeremiah Wilkinson.

“I’m the ultimate fan,” Seryena says. “I have the shirts. I make a new shirt like every two weeks. We understand the ups and downs and emotional differences so our job is to be here and yell and cheer in a way he can’t do for himself.”

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“I’ve gotten to the point now where I’m a little more quiet at the games,” DJ says, “but the passion that I have when I’m watching him play, what I want for him, I want him to be great to a point where I can’t even explain how much I want him to be great just because I know how hard how much work he put in.”

The work has paid off for their son. Jeremiah finished this season as Georgia’s leading scorer. He scored 30 points in Georgia’s NCAA Tournament loss to St. Louis Thursday night in Buffalo. That’s the latest stop in his basketball journey.

“Everything he’s done to this point, I’m already beyond satisfied,” DJ says. “He’s kind of taking us places we never thought we’d go.”

Only a sophomore, Jeremiah’s played both domestically and internationally.

Growing up in Powder Springs, his first taste of college basketball came last year for the California Golden Bears where he earned the ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year and earned a spot on the conference’s all-rookie team.

During that season, DJ and Seryena made sure they attended every game. They stayed in apartments and hotels while consistently traveling cross country to see him play. A parent’s support knows no limits.

“He sacrificed, we’ve sacrificed to see him get to this point,” Seryena says. “He deserves it. This is the epitome of what deserving the opportunity looks like.”

Now that the season has come to an end, DJ wants his son to take the time to decompress but knows his basketball future is very bright.

“He really was built, for this, like this is what he loves. This is what he does, it’s what he breathes, it’s always what he’s been into.”

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