Florida State will turn to No. 3 quarterback as Tate Rodemaker opts out for Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker will not play in the Orange Bowl and Brock Glenn will start against Georgia on Saturday, the Seminoles said Monday.

Earlier in the day, 247Sports and The Athletic reported Rodemaker intends to enter the transfer portal.

Rodemaker participated in open practices leading up to the Christmas break. The Seminoles (13-0) arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Christmas night to begin final preparations for the matchup with Georgia (12-1) and Florida State coach Mike Norvell spoke of Glenn’s looming start after getting off the plane.

Glenn also started the ACC championship game for Florida State.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Definitely excited to see him take the step from his first start to his second start,” Norvell said. “A lot of confidence in what he’ll be able to do, what he’ll be able to accomplish. It’s part of the new age of college athletics. I know Brock is going to be fired up and excited for the opportunity that he has.”

A redshirt junior quarterback, Rodemaker stepped in for injured Jordan Travis on Nov. 18 to guide Florida State to a win over North Alabama. A week later, he led Florida State to a victory at Florida. In 2023, Rodemaker completed 32 of 56 passes for 510 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Glenn has completed 10 of 25 passes for 90 yards this season, starting for the Seminoles against Louisville in the ACC championship game. Early enrollee Luke Kromenhoek, who signed on Wednesday, is also set to join the team for bowl practices.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Seminoles have also welcomed in Washington State transfer Cam Ward and Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei for visits in December. Neither quarterback has made a decision about where he will play in 2024.

Florida State will be shorthanded for the bowl game. Running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson and defensive end Jared Verse have all entered the NFL draft early and opted out. Tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett are entering the draft but have not clarified if they will play in the bowl game.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“It’s about the players that are here and the work that they put in,” Norvell said. “I’m grateful for every player that we have.”

Georgia is scheduled to arrive in South Florida late Tuesday afternoon.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Close friend of one of the victims killed in head-on crash in Texas speaks out

©2023 Cox Media Group