College World Series: UGA survives elimination, facing Oklahoma for rematch

OMAHA, Neb. — No. 3 seed Georgia survived an elimination game against Texas to stay alive in the College World Series.

The Bulldogs won over No. 6 seed Texas 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Now, they’ll head back into main bracket and once again take on Oklahoma, who beat them by one run in Monday’s game.

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The last time Georgia and Texas squared off last week, the Bulldogs dominated the Longhorns 7-1, sending them into the loser’s bracket where they would ultimately eliminate them from the tournament.

The winner of the Wednesday night game between Georgia and Oklahoma will advance to the MCWS Finals.

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