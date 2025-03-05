Terry with career-best 31, Georgia Tech beats Miami 89-74 to clinch first-round bye into ACC tourney

Lance Terry made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points to help Georgia Tech cruise to an 89-74 victory over Miami on Tuesday night.

Georgia Tech (16-14, 10-9 ACC), which has won seven of its last nine games and six straight at home, clinched at least a No. 8 seed and a first-round bye into the conference tournament. It’s also the first time since the 2016-17 season the Yellow Jackets have won 14 games.

Miami (6-24, 2-17) is winless on the road this season and extended its losing streak to six games.

Terry shot 12 of 19 from the floor to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Baye Ndongo added 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for Georgia Tech, which shot 61% in the second half and 55% (36 of 65) overall. Duncan Powell added 16 points. Naithan George chipped in with 10 points and 11 assists.

Matthew Cleveland scored 29 points for his 13th 20-point game of the season for Miami. Brandon Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Austin Swartz added 14 points.

Georgia Tech took the lead for good about eight minutes in and closed the first half on 14-5 run for a 46-30 halftime advantage and led by double digits the rest of the way. Terry scored 15 first-half points and Ndongo finished with 12. Cleveland paced Miami with 15 points and Swartz scored 10.

On Saturday, Miami hosts N.C. State and Georgia Tech plays at Wake Forest in regular-season finales.

