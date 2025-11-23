Georgia Tech’s ACC championship chase comes to an end

ATLANTA — Pittsburgh defeated No. 15 Georgia Tech 42-28 on Saturday night, dashing the Yellow Jackets’ Atlantic Coast Conference championship hopes.

Georgia Tech’s Haynes King completed 27 of 41 passes, throwing two touchdowns to Isiah Canion, but also had two interceptions, which proved costly for the Yellow Jackets.

With this loss, Georgia Tech dropped out of the ACC title race, marking a significant shift in the conference standings.

Ja’Kyrian Turner was a standout performer for Pittsburgh, rushing for 201 yards and a touchdown. His 56-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter helped secure the victory for Pitt.

Georgia Tech will close out the regular season hosting rival Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday afternoon. The game will air live on Channel 2 with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. Our special coverage begins with GameDay on 2 at 11 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

