Georgia Tech football unveils new uniforms

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech players will be rocking new threads when the 2025 season kicks off in August.

The Yellow Jackets unveiled new white, Tech gold and dark gray uniforms this week. All uniform combos will feature GT’s logo on the jersey collar and pants’ right hip. They will also be adorned with adidas and Atlantic Coast Conference logos.

Which uni combo are we rocking with?

Drop your pick 👇 https://t.co/06mwp8QStE — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) July 2, 2025

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Tech said this is the first uniform revamp since 2022 with adidas, which used its adizero X design.

The players will debut them in the season opener against Colorado on Aug. 29 and the home opener against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6.

Expectations are high at the Flats for the upcoming season. Coach Brett Key and the Yellow Jackets have finished with winning records in back-to-back seasons. They didn’t lose a game at home all last year.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group