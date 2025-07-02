Braves’ Acuña named starter for All-Star Game at Truist Park

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was named a starter for the MLB All-Star Game on Wednesday.

This will be the fifth All-Star game for the 27-year-old, but his first playing in his home stadium. The game is set for July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The 2023 NL MVP rejoined the Braves on May 23 after recovering from an ACL injury. He homered in his first at-bat back and has hit .350 with nine total home runs and 18 RBIs through 35 games this season.

Acuña also plans to take part in the Home Run Derby, held the night before the game. It will be his third time in the event and first since 2022.

