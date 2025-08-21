SEC to boost football conference games to 9

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday it will implement a nine-game conference football schedule starting in 2026.

The SEC said it aims to enhance competitiveness and fan engagement.

This new schedule format is designed to maintain traditional rivalries while ensuring each team plays every other program at least once every two years.

The decision, announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, was approved by the SEC’s presidents and chancellors following a recommendation from the league’s athletics directors.

“Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “This format protects rivalries, increases competitive balance, and paired with our requirement to play an additional Power opponent, ensures SEC teams are well prepared to compete and succeed in the College Football Playoff.”

Under the new format, the SEC will continue with a single-standings, non-divisional structure. Each school will play three annual opponents, focusing on maintaining many traditional rivalries. The remaining six games will rotate among the other conference schools.

Also, each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years.

SEC teams are also required to schedule at least one high-quality non-conference opponent from the ACC, Big Ten or Big 12, or Notre Dame, each season. This requirement is intended to ensure teams are well-prepared for the College Football Playoff.

The SEC has played eight conference games each season since 1992, when the conference expanded from 10 to 12 teams with the addition of Arkansas and South Carolina.

Before that, the number of conference games varied, with seven games per year from 1988-1991 and six games from 1974-1987.

