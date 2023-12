National Signing Day: Here are the recruits that committed to Georgia, Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — National Signing Day is in the books.

The Georgia Bulldogs once again put together the No. 1 recruiting class, led by No. 3 overall prospect Ellis Robinson IV from IMG Academy. Kirby Smart also got a major flip from a local high school talent.

Buford High School’s KJ Bolden signed his letter for his home state team after he initially committed to Florida State. Justin Williams, a top-10 linebacker from Texas, rounded out the five-star talent

Down the road in Atlanta, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key signed 24 players in this year’s class and also signed eight incoming transfers. 24/7 ranked the Yellow Jackets’ class at No. 34 in the nation.

Here is a look at the recruits that signed for the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets

Georgia Bulldogs

KJ Bolden: Defensive back from Buford HS

Defensive back from Buford HS Kristopher Jones : Linebacker from Fairfax HS in Virginia

: Linebacker from Fairfax HS in Virginia Nate Frazier: Running back from Mater Dei HS in California

Running back from Mater Dei HS in California Marques Easley: Offensive lineman from Kankakee HS in Illinois

Offensive lineman from Kankakee HS in Illinois Drew Miller: Punter from Mediapolis HS in Iowa

Punter from Mediapolis HS in Iowa Malachi Toliver: Offensive lineman from Cartersville HS

Offensive lineman from Cartersville HS Marcus Harrison: Offensive lineman from St. Francis HS in New York

Offensive lineman from St. Francis HS in New York Sacovie White: Wide receiver from Cass HS

Wide receiver from Cass HS Joseph Jonah-Ajonye: Defensive lineman from Oak Ridge HS in Texas

Defensive lineman from Oak Ridge HS in Texas Daniel Calhoun : Offensive lineman from Walton HS

: Offensive lineman from Walton HS Ryan Puglisi: Quarterback from Avon Old Farms HS in Massachusetts

Quarterback from Avon Old Farms HS in Massachusetts Jaden Reddell: Tight end from Raymore-Peculiar HS in Missouri

Tight end from Raymore-Peculiar HS in Missouri Nasir Johnson : Defensive lineman from Dublin HS

: Defensive lineman from Dublin HS Chris Cole: Linebacker from Salem HS in Virginia

Linebacker from Salem HS in Virginia Nyier Daniels : Offensive lineman from Bergen Catholic HS in New Jersey

: Offensive lineman from Bergen Catholic HS in New Jersey Ondre Evans : Defensive back from Christ Presbyterian Academy in Tennessee

: Defensive back from Christ Presbyterian Academy in Tennessee Ellis Robinson IV: Defensive back from IMG Academy in Florida

Defensive back from IMG Academy in Florida Justin Williams : Linebacker from Oak Ridge HS in Texas

: Linebacker from Oak Ridge HS in Texas Nnamdi Ogboko : Defensive lineman from South Gardner HS in North Carolina

: Defensive lineman from South Gardner HS in North Carolina Justin Greene : Defensive lineman from Mountain View HS

: Defensive lineman from Mountain View HS Michael Uini: Offensive lineman from Copperas Cove HS in Texas

Offensive lineman from Copperas Cove HS in Texas Quintavius Johnson: Linebacker from Mays HS

Linebacker from Mays HS Jordan Thomas : Defensive lineman from Don Bosco Prep HS in New Jersey

: Defensive lineman from Don Bosco Prep HS in New Jersey Demello Jones : Defensive back from Swainsboro HS

: Defensive back from Swainsboro HS Nitro Tuggle : Wide receiver from Northwood HS in Indiana

: Wide receiver from Northwood HS in Indiana Colton Heinrich : Tight end Cardinal Gibbons HS in Florida

: Tight end Cardinal Gibbons HS in Florida Dwight Phillips Jr. : Running back from Pebblebrook HS

: Running back from Pebblebrook HS Chauncey Bowens: Running back from The Benjamin School in Florida

Georgia Tech

Keylan Rutledge: Offensive lineman from Franklin County HS in Royston (Middle Tennessee State transfer)

Offensive lineman from Franklin County HS in Royston (Middle Tennessee State transfer) Jameson Riggs: Offensive lineman from Hiram HS in Douglasville

Offensive lineman from Hiram HS in Douglasville Aaron Philo: Quarterback from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart

Quarterback from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart David Prince: Tight end from Glynn Academy in Brunswick

Tight end from Glynn Academy in Brunswick Jackson Hawes: Tight end from Highland HS in Salt Lake City (Yale transfer)

Tight end from Highland HS in Salt Lake City (Yale transfer) Trey Horne: Wide receiver from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School

Wide receiver from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School Ryland Goede: Tight end from Kennesaw Mountain HS (Mississippi State transfer)

Tight end from Kennesaw Mountain HS (Mississippi State transfer) Uche Iloh: Defensive lineman from McIntosh HS in Fayette County

Defensive lineman from McIntosh HS in Fayette County Luke Harpring: Tight end from Marist School

Tight end from Marist School Kai Greer : Offensive lineman from Marvin Ridge HS in North Carolina

: Offensive lineman from Marvin Ridge HS in North Carolina Jordan Boyd : Defensive lineman from Silver Bluff HS in South Carolina

: Defensive lineman from Silver Bluff HS in South Carolina Nehemiah Chandler : Defensive back from Wakulla HS in Florida

: Defensive back from Wakulla HS in Florida Warren Burrell : Defensive back from North Gwinnett HS (Tennessee transfer)

: Defensive back from North Gwinnett HS (Tennessee transfer) Cedric Franklin II: Defensive back from Kell HS

Defensive back from Kell HS Troy Stevenson IV : defensive back from Philip Simmons HS in South Carolina

: defensive back from Philip Simmons HS in South Carolina Graham Knowles : QB from Carroll HS in Texas

: QB from Carroll HS in Texas Christian Pritchett: Defensive back from Augustine HS in Louisiana

Defensive back from Augustine HS in Louisiana Jordan Floyd: Offensive lineman from Parkview HS

Offensive lineman from Parkview HS Harrison Moore: Offensive lineman from Carroll HS in Texas

Offensive lineman from Carroll HS in Texas Isiah Canion : Wide receiver from Warner Robins HS

: Wide receiver from Warner Robins HS Caleb Dozier: Linebacker from Headland HS in Alabama

Linebacker from Headland HS in Alabama Landen Marshall : Defensive lineman from Andalusia HS in Alabama

: Defensive lineman from Andalusia HS in Alabama Tah’j Butler : Linebacker from Edna Karr HS in Louisiana

: Linebacker from Edna Karr HS in Louisiana Syeed Gibbs : Defensive back from Everett HS in Massachusetts (Rhode Island transfer)

: Defensive back from Everett HS in Massachusetts (Rhode Island transfer) Jackson Hamilton : Linebacker from Blessed Trinity (Louisville transfer)

: Linebacker from Blessed Trinity (Louisville transfer) Jack Barton: Defensive lineman from Centennial HS (Furman transfer)

Defensive lineman from Centennial HS (Furman transfer) EJ Lightsey : Linebacker from Fitzgerald HS (Georgia transfer)

: Linebacker from Fitzgerald HS (Georgia transfer) Tana Alo-Tupuola: Offensive lineman from IMG Academy in Florida

Offensive lineman from IMG Academy in Florida Trelain Maddox: Running back from Parkview HS

Running back from Parkview HS Amontrae Bradford : Defensive lineman from Statesboro HS

: Defensive lineman from Statesboro HS Anthony Carrie: Running back from Carrollwood Day School in Florida

