College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia takes Alabama’s spot in top 4, Georgia Tech stays put

ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff committee released its third set of rankings on Tuesday night. The Georgia Bulldogs moved ahead of Alabama to take the No. 4 spot after the Tide lost to Oklahoma.

Georgia Tech stayed at No. 16 after they needed a comeback in the second half to defeat Boston College.

Watch GameDay on 2 every Saturday morning at 11 a.m. on Channel 2 as we get Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets fans ready for their big games.

The Bulldogs will play Charlotte at home Saturday afternoon while the Yellow Jackets will close out their ACC regular season schedule against Pitt. They clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte with a win.

Given their No. 16 ranking, it’s the only way Georgia Tech can make it into the playoffs.

Georgia meanwhile at No. 4 is in prime position. After last week’s win over Texas, the committee sees them as deserving of a bye. But that can change if Georgia Tech prevails in the “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry on Nov. 28.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group