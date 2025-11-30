Auburn tabs USF’s Alex Golesh as its next coach, replacing Hugh Freeze on the Plains

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn hired South Florida’s Alex Golesh as its next coach on Sunday, counting on him to revitalize an offense that has ranked in the bottom half of the Southeastern Conference each of the last six years.

The 41-year-old Golesh, who was born in Russia and moved to the United State at age 7, is signing a six-year contract that averages more than $7 million annually to replace Hugh Freeze. Freeze was fired in early November after failing to fix Auburn’s offensive issues in three seasons on the Plains. Freeze lost 12 of his last 15 SEC games.

Golesh went 23-15 in three seasons with the Bulls, a tenure that culminated with USF ranking second in the country in total offense (501.7 yards a game) and fourth in scoring (43 points a game).

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“He has produced wins and record-setting results throughout his entire career, including over the last three seasons at USF,” Auburn athletic director John Cohen said. “Alex is known nationally for his player development prowess, ability to shape creative and explosive offenses, and his relentless approach to building winning programs.

“In our conversations, he showed the determination and edge that this program demands of its head coach.”

RELATED STORIES:

Golesh becomes Auburn’s fourth football coach in seven seasons. The Tigers fired Gus Malzahn in 2020, Brysan Harsin in 2022 and now Freeze in 2025. Together, the school will end up paying $52.5 million in buyout fees.

The Tigers owe Freeze $15.8 million, with no mitigation, from a six-year, $39 million deal he signed to replace Harsin in 2022. Freeze got the boot at 15-19 overall and 6-16 in the conference. The last five losses included more offensive woes.

Golesh could be the answer. His Bulls upset Boise State and Florida — both ranked — in September and lost road games at Memphis and Navy by three points each to miss out on the American Conference championship game and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff.

He previously worked as Josh Heupel’s offensive coordinator at UCF (2020) and Tennessee (2021-22) before taking over at USF, and he implements an up-tempo style that can be taxing on defenses.

His offenses have consistently been among the nation’s most productive and highest scoring, averaging more than 35 points and 450 yards during his time with the Bulls. USF ranks in the top 25 of 20 national statistical categories, including 11 offensive, seven defensive and two special teams statistics.

“Auburn Football is one of the proudest, most tradition-rich programs in all of college football and my family and I could not be more excited to join the Auburn Family,” Golesh said. “This will be a player-driven program, and no one will outwork our staff.

“Auburn has won, can win and will win championships. Let’s get to work.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group