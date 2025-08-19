Auburn will retire Cam Newton’s jersey during Georgia rivalry game

AUBURN, Ala. — Heisman Trophy winner and former Westlake High School standout Cam Newton will have his jersey number retired at Auburn this fall.

The Auburn football program announced Monday it will hold a ceremony to retire Newton’s No. 2 jersey during the Georgia rivalry game on Oct. 11. Only three other players have had their numbers retired in Auburn history.

“Auburn will always be home to me,” Newton said in a statement. “The national championship we won in 2010 was a special moment, and to have my jersey retired alongside legends like Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson, and Terry Beasley is an incredible honor that I’ll cherish forever. War Eagle!”

Watch the moment below when Newton was first told about the honor.

Newton grew up in College Park and graduated from Westlake High School in 2007 as one of the top ranked recruits in the country.

During his lone season with Auburn, Newton led the Tigers to a BCS national championship in 2010. The quarterback also collected the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award, Manning Award, Davey O’Brien Award and was named the Associated Press National Player of the Year.

A kickoff time for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be set closer to the game.

