5-star quarterback recruit Jared Curtis flips from Georgia to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The early signing period begins Wednesday, but there’s already been a major flip with one of the nation’s top recruits.

Jared Curtis, a 5-star recruit from Nashville, announced Tuesday he is flipping his commitment from the University of Georgia to his hometown Vanderbilt University.

“I do love Georgia, I love the coaches and players there. They have been good to me and my family,” Curtis wrote in a letter posted to his X account. “But I gotta walk my path that feels right in my heart.”

“Being here in Nashville and seeing what Vandy has been doing this season has been amazing, and over the past few weeks, I felt more and more that I wanna be a part of it...” he wrote.

ESPN ranks Curtis as the No. 5 overall recruit in its 2026 ESPN 300. 24/7 lists Curtis at the No. 1 spot in its overall composite rankings.

Although Curtis flipped to Vanderbilt, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs program will still have one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.

