2025 SEC Media Days: Full schedule, which coaches and players are speaking

ATLANTA — The Southeastern Conference will host its annual media days with the 2025 college football season over a month away.

Atlanta will once again host SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame downtown.

Here’s what to know.

What is the SEC Media Days schedule?

Monday, July 14

9:05 a.m. ET: Commissioner Greg Sankey discusses state of the conference

10:25 a.m. ET: LSU head coach Brian Kelly and players

11:45 a.m. ET: South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and players

1:30 p.m. ET: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and players

3:20 p.m. ET: Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea and players

Tuesday, July 15

10:05 a.m. ET: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players

12:15 p.m. ET: Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and players

1:30 p.m. ET: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and players

3:15 p.m. ET: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and players

Wednesday, July 16

9:05 a.m. ET: Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and players

10:50 a.m. ET: Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby and players

1:00 p.m. ET: Florida head coach Billy Napier and players

2:45 p.m. ET: Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and players

Thursday, July 17

9:05 a.m.: Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and players

10:50 a.m. ET: Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and players

1:00 p.m. ET: Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and players

12:05 p.m. ET: Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and players

Who is attending SEC Media Days?

Alabama

Tim Keenan III, DL

Deontae Lawson, LB

Kadyn Proctor, OL

Arkansas

Cam Ball, DL

Taylen Green, QB

Xavian Sorey Jr., LB

Auburn

Jackson Arnold, QB

Keldric Faulk, DL

Connor Lew, OL

Florida

Caleb Banks, DL

Jake Slaughter, OL

DJ Lagway, QB

Georgia

CJ Allen, LB

Daylen Everette, DB

Gunner Stockton, QB

Kentucky

Alex Afari Jr., LB

Jordan Lovett, DB

Josh Kattus, TE

LSU

Chris Hilton Jr., WR

Garrett Nussmeier, QB

Whit Weeks, LB

Ole Miss

TJ Dottery, LB

Cayden Lee, WR

Austin Simmons, QB

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, QB

Isaac Smith, S

Brenen Thompson, WR

Missouri

Daylan Carnell, S

Connor Tollison, C

Zion Young, DE

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB

Robert Spears-Jennings, DB

R Mason Thomas, DL

South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers, QB

DQ Smith, DB

Nick Barrett, DT

Tennessee

Arion Carter, LB

Miles Kitselman, TE

Bryson Eason, DT

Texas

Anthony Hill Jr, LB

Arch Manning, QB

Michael Taaffe, DB

Texas A&M

Will Lee III, DB

Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL

Taurean York, LB

Vanderbilt

Randon Fontenette, S/OLB

Martel Hight, DB

Diego Pavia, QB

