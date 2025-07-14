College Football

2025 SEC Media Days: Full schedule, which coaches and players are speaking

By WSBTV.com News Staff
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 18 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: A football helmet with the SEC logo sits on stage during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The Southeastern Conference will host its annual media days with the 2025 college football season over a month away.

Atlanta will once again host SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame downtown.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2 sports anchor Alison Mastrangelo will have coverage throughout the week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s what to know.

What is the SEC Media Days schedule?

Monday, July 14

  • 9:05 a.m. ET: Commissioner Greg Sankey discusses state of the conference
  • 10:25 a.m. ET: LSU head coach Brian Kelly and players
  • 11:45 a.m. ET: South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and players
  • 1:30 p.m. ET: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and players
  • 3:20 p.m. ET: Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea and players

Tuesday, July 15

  • 10:05 a.m. ET: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players
  • 12:15 p.m. ET: Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and players
  • 1:30 p.m. ET: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and players
  • 3:15 p.m. ET: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and players

Wednesday, July 16

  • 9:05 a.m. ET: Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and players
  • 10:50 a.m. ET: Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby and players
  • 1:00 p.m. ET: Florida head coach Billy Napier and players
  • 2:45 p.m. ET: Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and players

Thursday, July 17

  • 9:05 a.m.: Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and players
  • 10:50 a.m. ET: Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and players
  • 1:00 p.m. ET: Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and players
  • 12:05 p.m. ET: Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and players

Who is attending SEC Media Days?

Alabama

  • Tim Keenan III, DL
  • Deontae Lawson, LB
  • Kadyn Proctor, OL

Arkansas

  • Cam Ball, DL
  • Taylen Green, QB
  • Xavian Sorey Jr., LB

Auburn

  • Jackson Arnold, QB
  • Keldric Faulk, DL
  • Connor Lew, OL

Florida

  • Caleb Banks, DL
  • Jake Slaughter, OL
  • DJ Lagway, QB

Georgia

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Daylen Everette, DB
  • Gunner Stockton, QB

Kentucky

  • Alex Afari Jr., LB
  • Jordan Lovett, DB
  • Josh Kattus, TE

LSU

  • Chris Hilton Jr., WR
  • Garrett Nussmeier, QB
  • Whit Weeks, LB

Ole Miss

  • TJ Dottery, LB
  • Cayden Lee, WR
  • Austin Simmons, QB

Mississippi State

  • Blake Shapen, QB
  • Isaac Smith, S
  • Brenen Thompson, WR

Missouri

  • Daylan Carnell, S
  • Connor Tollison, C
  • Zion Young, DE

Oklahoma

  • John Mateer, QB
  • Robert Spears-Jennings, DB
  • R Mason Thomas, DL

South Carolina

  • LaNorris Sellers, QB
  • DQ Smith, DB
  • Nick Barrett, DT

Tennessee

  • Arion Carter, LB
  • Miles Kitselman, TE
  • Bryson Eason, DT

Texas

  • Anthony Hill Jr, LB
  • Arch Manning, QB
  • Michael Taaffe, DB

Texas A&M

  • Will Lee III, DB
  • Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL
  • Taurean York, LB

Vanderbilt

  • Randon Fontenette, S/OLB
  • Martel Hight, DB
  • Diego Pavia, QB

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read